“We bought a specific car seat for our long travel going through 6 different cities that only weighed 7.5lbs, and it was very light to carry backpack style. I forgot I was wearing it a couple of times. We checked the car seat in the bag at each airport, and it was accepted, so that was nice. It survived 9 airports (including connections) and the car seat itself was well protected inside. Very happy with the purchase and it made traveling with our infant so much easier.” — Taylor Patton

“This was a huge help when traveling through the airport. It fit our cosco carseat just fine (and also would have fit our Graco Slim Fit one). The backpack feature was super helpful and meant we had more hands to manage luggage and a toddler through the airport. Held up well both at gate check and when we checked it pre boarding for the return flight. Plenty of extra room to stash coats, baby carrier, etc.” — CW

“Bought this last minute for a solo air travel trip with my 2 year old daughter and it ended up being essential. Our car seat arrived completely unharmed at baggage claim and the back pack straps made it super convenient and easy to carry around the airport !” — RenRen