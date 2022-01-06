Popular items from this list
It'll save you a AAA call when you just need to put a little air in your tire. Just plug it into your car outlet, set the PSI, turn it on, and off you go to your next destination. You can also include use it to blow up balls, air mattresses, or anything else that needs inflating. Promising review:
"I was panicked when I went to my car the other night and had a flat tire. I had no idea how to change my tire, as my husband always takes care of stuff like that. Luckily a passerby had a small tire inflator like this one in his car. We inflated my tire and I was able to get home safely. The next day I got on Amazon and ordered this one. I immediately tested it and it worked great. It appears to be very well-made and comes in a very nice bag that I tucked away in the back storage compartment.
Hopefully, I won’t have to use it any time soon, but if I have another flat tire, this time, I’ll be prepared..." —McintireP
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in three colors).
A roll of black all-weather duct tape
To keep in your glove compartment because you never know when a piece of your car will fall apart.
Promising review:
"I love Gorilla tape. It’s so strong. Ever since I used it to seal some windows that were bad and leaky, I’ve had rolls around the house for any other uses that need something strong like this tape. I used this on windows where the glazing was bad and water was getting into the house and it protected them for eight months before I could replace the windows and it kept the water out. I also used it to tape up plastic sheeting before a hurricane and it did not come off during the storm. However, I’ve learned it is not so great on cardboard moving boxes. Yep, this tape rocks." —FireflyJones
Get it from Amazon for $9.94.
A universal smartphone holder
Compatible with most smartphones, that'll allow you to be hands-free while driving. Now you can set "Drivers License" on repeat, safely.
Promising review:
"My hands-free smartphone cradle has a good design for attaching to vent. It hasn’t ever come off and feels secure. The method for securing the phone is good too. Button on back releases the ratchet-like mechanism that tightens and loosens arms. Just squeezing arms together tightens the phone securely in the holder. I was concerned I’d lose airflow but the air just pushes out around it. I love using the phone's GPS instead of the vehicle's one and my new Beam Electronics holder allows me to do just that.
Holds iPhoneX securely." —Teddy B
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
Or a cup holder phone mount
You don't have to clip it on anything. Instead, just stick it into your cup holder and your phone will stick out like a ready-to-pick flower.
Promising review:
"I had to travel by myself across four states in an emergency situation. This cell holder worked perfectly. I am older and wanted it for eye level. It fit the cup holder and the ones between the bucket seats. Comes with extenders for larger cup holders, too. I was on so many highways with horrendous pot holes and bumps. This holder never wavered or bounced out. I had the neck fully extended and it was perfect for me. It can be set sideways and can be charged while in the holder. HIGHLY RECOMMEND!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
A durable, three-pocket folding car trunk organizer
Ideal for vehicles with a tailgate that doesn't offer the same storage support as a traditional trunk. It's compatible with most vehicles.
Promising review:
"It was just what I needed for my messy and unorganized truck! I wanted something not too bulky, but just the right size to help me reorganize my trunk. This product did that for me. I was also concerned that it’ll move when I drove but luckily there is Velcro on the bottom that secures it in place while you drive
, and sure enough it did just that! This product does not take up a lot of space and gives you the right amount of room to place other things like groceries and a suitcase. I am completely satisfied and content with this product! I wish I had it all along!" —sheneese
Get it from Amazon for $16.99
A heated ice scraper
You can plug it into your cigarette lighter to help you save time in the morning getting the ice off of your windshield.
Promising review:
"Wonderful idea! Fast windshield clearing in cold snowy weather is what we wanted." —Susan J.Get it from Amazon for $14.77.
A teeny-tiny trash can
Because it's pretty much the cutest thing ever. It can sit in your cupholder and hold all your little gum wrappers and empty ketchup packets.
Promising review:
"It’s ridiculous how much I love these! The push part is on a spring so it stays closed when you aren’t pushing it, and of course it perfectly fits in the cup holder of our vehicles.
Pro tip: a quart-size Ziploc
is the perfect size to add as a liner and fold over the top to keep the inside clean!" —Chaos Coordinator
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in four colors).
Or a car trash can to at least attempt to keep a clean and tidy car
You never know when you'll need a trash can. Imagine a spider descending in front of your face while you're driving. You grab a napkin to catch it and there's nowhere to put it! Yes, these are the things I think of daily.
Promising review:
"I finally got tired of the metal stock pot I’d been using as a vehicle trash 'can' and bought this item. Best decision I made that day. Sturdy sided with a rubber gasket lid so my two dogs can’t spill it everywhere. Interior has plastic baggie-esque liner but I use a grocery bag in it for easy emptying. Oh! And it has these two wonderful clips that holds the grocery bag in place. Genius! I bought the larger one to also use in camper van. This is a well designed vehicle trash can." —Patts44ok
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available two sizes).
A two-sided wheel desk
It'll let you dine from the comfort of your car. Or, it can serve as a desk when you haven't quite finished that term paper and just need a few more sentences to hit that word count. Did I mention it comes with a cup holder?
Promising review:
"As a traveling sales guy, I spend A LOT of time working in my car. Until now, I have wrestled with balancing my laptop on the console, on my lap, or up against the steering wheel. I was actually looking for some sort of passenger seat desk when I came across this tray, and I decided for I would try it before springing for something more expensive. The result? This is perfect! Two seconds to set up and it holds the laptop in a perfect location. WORKS GREAT!!!!" —ChrisH
Get it from Amazon for $16.97 (available in two colors).
A front seat organizer
Perfect for commuters so you can keep your snacks, water, and other documents at arm's length.
Promising review:
"The perfect medium-sized bag. Exactly what I was looking for to hold all the crap I have to have in my car. I have five grandsons who ride in my car so my car has always been a disaster. This bag holds all their stuff — face masks, hand sanitizer, sunscreen, bandages etc....it even has an insulated pocket for a water bottle. Also, with the clip it’s easy to remove or swing around to the back of the seat if needed." —Melinda P.
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
A car diagnostic scanner
So you can get a sneak peak into what's going on with your car before paying hundreds of dollars at a mechanic shop.Promising review:
"I needed to replace an older OBD2 scanner that broke and found a great deal on this one. It feels much more solid than the old one I have, and the larger screen is easier to read. It also provides more information than the old one did, like a voltage readout and signals from all the OBD2 sensors. The cable is nice and long, so I can sit in the driver's seat and read the codes rather than having to stay cramped in the footwell. I tried it on both a GMC Yukon and a Toyota Sienna and there were no issues. I highly recommend it, and it should be required in every shade tree mechanic's toolbox." —J. W.
Get it from Amazon for $22.09.
A pair of lightweight and durable escape tracks
Promising review:
"These traction pads are amazing! For anybody who's never used them, essentially you jam them against your drive tires in slick conditions or if you're stuck in sand, and your tires grip them and pull you right out! The bright orange makes them easy to see after digging them into the mud, and the knobs are durable enough to withstand a very large truck's beating. For the price, the quality, the durability, and the hundreds of uses, you can't go wrong with these.
If I could give them six stars I would have!" —Arianna
Get them from Amazon for $139.95.
A set of seat gap fillers (as seen on Shark Tank)
For the car eater who's always dropping crumbs between the seats.
Promising review:
"I watched the episode of Shark Tank
this was on. I have had incidents where things have dropped into the gap between seat and console and what a pain that is! This product is so simple and easy to install. I highly recommend it and wonder why I didn't think of it first." —The Crew Dog
Get the set of two from Amazon for $24.99.
A pair of pet hair-removing brushes
Promising review:
Really impressed with these! We have a dog that sheds like it’s his job and our car is always extremely difficult to vacuum. These really picked up the hair with minimal effort
. I’ve also used on our home area rugs and got way better results than our Shark vacuum. Left the carpets feeling soft as well. I’d definitely recommend for any pet owner!"—jonathanc1222
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $24.
A console side pocket
Ingeniously designed as a catchall with a coin slot giving you a place to put your change that isn't a cupholder. You can remove the compartment when the change pouch gets full.You can order one for the driver's side seat or passenger's side seat.Promising review:
"I put this in last night and went to work today and everything was perfect. I did have to install the foam spacers (included) to make it a really snug fit. It would have still worked without it but I like things perfect. So now the coins go in the coin pocket and my keys and other work related accessories go in the bigger pocket. This is one of the best cheap life hacks you can get if you're a car person and/or just like being organized and neat.
" —R
Get it from Amazon for $27.99 (available with or without cupholder).
An all-purpose car cleaner
Formulated to remove dirt and grime from upholstery, fabric, canvas, leather, vinyl, plastic, rubber, wood trim, metals, and more.
Promising review:
"I have used every product that you can find on the shelves of your local store. When I sprayed the cleaner on the light beige interior of a 25+ year-old car, the interior turned to its original color. After years of detailing, I had assumed at this point, the color was set and that's it; not with this stuff. While cleaning it I literally said out loud, 'No way, no way,' because I was in disbelief at how amazing it worked, and the results are in the compliments I receive from friends.
" —Andrea Garcia
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
A case of 64 purified emergency water pouches
With a shelf life of five years that you can keep in your car in case of an emergency when there's no other water source around.
Promising review:
"This is something you hope you never have to use. I keep some in each of the cars in case of emergency. The stated shelf life is five years, which is good. They are expensive and not intended to be kept as your main emergency supply at your home. Pick up some gallon bottles when on sale at the grocery store for that. If you have the room get some 55-gallon barrels. Better to have more than not enough! Keep these in your car or boat where you can leave them and not have to rotate them for five years." —Chris
Get it from Amazon for $34.87.
A car windshield sunshade
In case winter isn't exactly cold where you live. This sunshade will keep those warm temperatures at bay.Comes in multiple sizes (depending on your make and model) with a money-back guarantee.Promising review:
"This is super easy to use. Open and put in in the window, can't get any easier than that. My GMC Denali sits outside in the Southeastern NC sun all day and this really made a difference. When I get into my truck I can actually sit on the leather seats without being burned. It also keeps the sun off my dash, which is important down here in the Southeast. I would definitely recommend it.' —Sharon
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL).
A Bigfoot air freshener
Promising review:
"A faithful and friendly traveling companion, my very own Big Foot brings not just humor and delight, but the refreshing scents of a Northwest pine forest to my car. Perfect for Jeeps, families, and overcoming the odor of wet Labrador retrievers." —M. Formica
Get it from Amazon for $5.87.
A water-resistant LED flashlight
Because you never know when you might have to pull over on a dark and stormy night to figure out what's going on with your engine. It'll also make it easier to wave down help or light your way to drift into the woods and use the restroom on long road trips.
Includes three AAA batteries
and will illuminate whatever situation you're in for five hours straight. This flashlight has five modes: high, medium, low, strobe and SOS emergency. And, you can focus the light beam from a wide-angle to a narrow beam zoom.Promising review:
"This is a wonderful flashlight. It’s super bright with three AAA batteries and has different modes. My favorite function is that it allows you to zoom the light in for small spaces and out for large spaces like anywhere outside. I highly recommend this flashlight for your car, power outages, camping, and looking for lost items. I plan to buy more as gifts because I love it, it’s priced low and works great!" —Rebecca B
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
A keychain car escape tool
Complete with a seatbelt cutter and car window breaker that is an essential to add to the preparedness kit.
Promising review:
"I work in the medical and rescue field and have to say this is a great product to have on your keychain. One of the concerns I had when buying this was the breakaway portion of the device itself but that was an unfounded fear. This is something that will save your life if you are ever trapped in your own vehicle as it will stay connected to your keys in the ignition
which means that you will
be able to reach it without a major issue. It will not easily detach without you pulling it off which means it will be available where you want it when you need it. I have nothing negative to say about this and have bought one for my wife as well to have." —Aizrec!Get it from Amazon for $9.85.
A dog car harness
It can also be used as a no-pull walking harness. It comes with five adjustment points to give a custom fit for most dogs.
Promising review:
"I’m pretty impressed with this purchase. I was worried that it might be a weird fit because I wasn’t sure what size to get. I ended up buying a medium for my dog and it fit well. He is a Chihuahua-and-Jack Russell mix (body is more of a JR). He is about 19–21 pounds and pretty short. I like that it comes with a detachable strap that has a clip for a seatbelt and a carabiner that seems VERY secure. I think this was a good purchase!" —S N
Get it from Amazon for $18.99 (available in sizes S–XL and six colors).
A windshield cleaning tool
In case that squeegee at the local gas station just isn't cutting it. Instead of using gazillion paper towels to make your windows gleam, you get to use these nifty washable cloth pads.
Promising review:
"I've always had to go through contortions in order to reach the forward edge of my vehicle windshields. I don't know why I never thought of getting one of these earlier. The handle collapsed down for easy storage, and it comes with three pads/socks/booties that are easily removable for washing.
I was able to wash both car windows in a matter of minutes, without even having to go to both sides of the car to do it. It even comes with a handy storage bag for keeping everything together and easy to find." —SS
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
A super large, super warm, super durable military wool blanket
It can withstand harsh weather and keep you warm even if you're wet. Life is unpredictable and having an all-purpose blanket in the trunk will help you drive more easily.
Promising review:
"This inexpensive washable wool blanket should be in every car, truck, and RV as a 'just in case' item. Be sure to wash it several times before use and tumble dry low. It will shed a lot
, but makes the blanket nicer for use. I have one for my dog’s bed as she seems to like the feel of wool to lie on." —Chris J.
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in three colors).
A can of Fix-A-Flat tire inflator
Amazon
To use in a pinch when you're almost to your destination and you run over a nail. All hope is not lost my friend. This flat tire inflator can fill your tire and seal up to a 1/4-inch puncture. It's a temporary fix, but hopefully it gives you time to get to a safer location to deal with your tire.
Promising review:
"Bought this as the last resort backup option if I got a flat. Well...got a flat and this was the last chance option. Worked well enough to get me to a shop to get the tire patched without ruining the rim of the wheel. That's what it is for and that's what it did. I give 5 stars." —Dave D
Get it from Amazon for $7.87.
A car jump starter
For when you accidentally leave your lights on before heading into the function. It's okay, everyone gets forgetful sometimes.
So what's in the box? You'll get a GB40 UltraSafe Portable Lithium Car Battery Jump Starter Pack, heavy-duty battery clamps, a 12-volt car charger, a micro USB charging cable, a microfiber storage bag, and a user guide, along with a 1-Year Warranty.Promising review:
"I use a Genius battery tender so this was the brand I searched for. Rattling around in the trunk for a year, it got me started without breaking a sweat. The second time I had to use it, my battery was dead at 6 volts out of 12. The little charger couldn't start the truck and kept connecting and disconnecting with an overcurrent problem. I decided to let the device do its thing. I kept it on the dead battery for 15 minutes and it finally cranked over and started. Amazing. It took every drop of juice this little gizmo cold muster and it brought back a battery from the dead safely and automatically and got me unstuck. Best money spent. If it ever dies, I'll replace it with the same brand without hesitation." —Nameless Faceless One
Get it from Amazon for $108.11.
A pair of flex-grip work gloves
If you need a ~hand~ in getting a good grip on a car part. They're also useful for a variety of at-home and around-the-house projects.
Promising review:
"Used for various projects around the house, from working on the car to replacing a light switch. These gloves have held up well with good enough dexterity to handle wiring and good enough padding to feel safe pulling off the lawnmower blade. The touch screen ability with thumb and index finger is nice although quite frankly they are often just too dirty to take advantage of." —Alex
Get it from Amazon for $13+ (available in sizes S–XXL).
A portable solar panel charger
So you'll never be caught in the middle of a dicey situation with a dead phone battery. I'm sure you can think of multiple horror films where this gadget would've been handy.
Promising review:
"Charged quickly, held its charge for a long time, the flashlight is VERY bright, and it withstood the water-resistance test when it fell in a stream while I was out camping. It's a little slow to charge on solar, but does work. It's best to charge at an outlet or electrical source." —JL
Get it from Amazon for $25.99.
A five-pack of 48-sheet waterproof notebooks
It'll be perfect for leaving a note on your car when you walk down to the gas station or roadside stop to get a few supplies.
Promising review:
"These are the best notepads I have ever purchased. I work a lot with water so I carry them on my vest or shirt and they handle the water very well. I even showed my coworkers at work by pouring a water bottle on them. It took a bit of damage but not as much if it was a regular paper notepad. They are very durable and strong. I highly recommend them to anyone in a trade or traveling." —Ricki Ramirez
Get it from Amazon for $10.99.
A digital tire pressure gauge
So you can quickly assess whether you should add some air to your tire or if it's good-to-go. It has a lighted nozzle for visibility and is small enough to sit in your glovebox.
Promising review:
"This pressure gauge was a bit more expensive then what I'd like to pay. However, it definitely came in handy at night when I needed to check my tires. The blue light makes the process so much easier to find the stud that sticks out of your tires and check your tire pressure.
The device also allows your to switch between pressure units (I just use the PSI). So far I've had this product for six months and haven't need to change to the battery or any problems. I recommend this product." —Annie
Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in three colors).
A four-pack of car headrest hooks
You can use these on the front or back of your seat, to hold your grocery bag, purse or backpack, coat, and more.
Promising review:
"These are one of those things you don’t know you need until you see them. Very sturdy, not cheap at all. Honestly, I drunk ordered these and I’m super glad I did. I will use them to hook grocery bags on the way back from the grocery store so they don’t fall over. For now...they work great for my umbrella." —Adam S.Get it from Amazon for $11.97.
An impact and water-resistant dynamo crank radio
To not only charge your phone but also help you stay informed when there aren't televisions or computers around.
Promising review:
"I bought this earlier in the year after the California earthquakes to put in my emergency kit. I take it everywhere and on vacation with me. For the past couple of months, it’s lived in the trunk of my car. I took it out to use it today and it’s still completely charged. It’s a bit beat up from being in my trunk but it’s held up amazingly for being thrown around with a softball, softball bat, and all the other things in my trunk. I’m sure it’ll survive an apocalypse." —penguinio
Get it from Amazon for $49.98 (available in five colors).
Or a 100-piece first aid kit
To act as Dr. Miranda Bailey and take care of any scrapes, cuts, and bruises you or your passengers may get. It's no substitute for a hospital, but if your wound or ailment only needs bandages, butterfly closures, gauze pads, ointments, examination gloves, or an instant cold compress — this kit has you covered.
The multipurpose first aid kit includes:6 antiseptic towelettes12 alcohol wipes2 antibiotic ointment packets10 cotton tip applicators1 instant cold compress1 first aid guide20 adhesive bandages – ¾ in x 3 in (1.9 cm x 7.62 cm)30 adhesive bandages – 3/8 in x 1 ½ in (.95 cm x 3.81 cm)1 adhesive tape roll – 0.5 in x 5 yd (1.27 cm x 5.08 cm)5 butterfly Closures4 wooden finger splints4 gauze pads – 2 in x 2 in (5.08 cm x 5.08 cm)2 gauze pads – 4 in x 4 in (10.16 cm x 10.16 cm)2 glovesPromising review:
"I bought this first aid kid with the intention of keeping in the car. Having kids, accidents always happen. It is the perfect size to keep in the trunk. It has everything you could need. However, I wish it would have come with more of the normal size or even bigger Band-Aids versus the extremely small ones. But for the price, it was worth every penny!" —julie h
Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
A reusable, quick-drying waterproof rain poncho
Obviously useful if you have to pull over in the rain but is equally as useful if you forgot your jacket before leaving the house.
Promising review:
"I got this rain poncho just before the big storm in NYC. It saved my backpack, clothes and dignity during the time of commute. The coat falls below the knees and has a room for whatever you want to cover. It has a decent hoodie with adjustable string, one side pocket with sealed zipper, and snap buttons around the arms. The front zipper is rubber sealed as well. It’s a lightweight but fully waterproof rain coat that you can carry around and not worry about being caught in the rain. I’m very happy with this product and design." —Zamira
Get it from Amazon for $20.99 (available in 12 colors).
A set of six LED road flares for signaling for help
Promising review:
"Excellently designed product. Our FD is using these instead of traditional safety flares. There are flexible light pattern settings and can be used on top of traffic cones or underneath to illuminate. Set on the roadway they can be run over without breaking apart. Magnet is strong for sticking on side of the vehicle or use handy hanger which sits neatly in the groove when not used." —Jacqueline Shadford
Get it from Amazon for $28.04.
A two-pack of static clinging car window shades
For an instantly tinted window to keep the heat out and your passengers cool on warmer days.
Promising review:
"These work great. I thought they might not stay on the windows, but that is not an issue. Contact adhesion is due to the soft plastic-type inner shade liner that also helps cut penetrating sunlight. I've actually forgotten about them being on the windows several times and put the window down only to realize the shade was being 'swiped' into the door. Luckily I was able to catch it in time and run it back up. After pulling this mindless stunt several times, the shades are still 100% like new, working great." —Rich
Get it from Amazon for $11.97.
A Leatherman multi-tool for a 14-in-1 fix-it-all type of tool.
This tiny wonder is a knife, pliers, screwdrivers, wire cutters, a wire stripper, scissors, a package opener, bottle and can openers, a file and a ruler all in one. Need I go on?
Promising review:
"Great value and quality, I've already bought several as gifts and everyone loves them. I keep one in my car and in my camping gearbox. Anybody familiar with Leatherman knows they make good quality products. The only consideration is the tools on each Leatherman multitool. For the money, this is the best value of all the Leatherman multis. Cheap enough so that if it gets lost or scratched up you won't cry too much.
I like that the knife blade is on the outside so that you do not have to unfold the thing to deploy it. The fit and finish just shines quality. There are cheaper multis out there and I've tried them all, in the end, I keep coming back to Leatherman." —Avg. JoeGet it from Amazon for $59.95.
A Zippo Typhoon matches kit
Complete with a floatable container that holds 15 matches that will still light in extreme weather. So, if you do have to start a fire, you can try these matches before having to rub two sticks together.
Promising review:
"These matches are strong! After lighting one match just to try it out, I realized that they mean business. As soon as the match lit up, you could tell that it was very well designed. I lit it up indoors, not realizing the strength of the flame and had to walk outside to make sure the fire/smoke was well-ventilated. Even after walking outside, the match itself wasn't even 25% consumed. Meaning, that in an emergency situation, you know that one match will give you a decent time to make sure you your fire going. Also, the container itself is very sturdy and waterproof. I fully submerged it and manually kept it under water for about a minute, as it actually floats. After taking it out and opening, it was dry as could be. Really happy with these matches!" —JeanTheGeek
Get it from Amazon for $16.80.
A three-pack of windshield de-icer
Ideal for places where it gets so cold it leaves ice on the windows. Just spray this on your windshield, mirror, or door handle and the ice will start to dissolve.
Promising review:
"The winter weather here is unpredictable, so some days it’s warm and the next it’s freezing. I come out to a car that needs the windows scraped and defrosted, which takes time I don’t have to spare since I’m typically late getting out the door already. With these handy dandy canisters however I can quickly spray the windows and go! —d Thompson
Get it from Amazon for $21.97.
A 16-count variety pack of Cliff energy bars
Because you should always have a snack for added energy throughout the day. I mean, we've all had those days where we forget our wallet, or we have the wallet but the next stop isn't for another 70 miles. They also have a long shelf life, making them great for keeping in your emergency stash kit.
The variety pack comes with two chocolate chip, two chocolate brownie, two crunchy peanut butter, two blueberry crisp, two white chocolate macadamia nut, two cool mint chocolate, two peanut butter banana, and two surprise flavor bars. Promising review:
"I purchased this box of them to use as a meal replacement in the event of a bugout situation, adding it to my stash of emergency supplies in my car. I already have five of the bars in my BoB. I bet they taste a lot better than a ration bar!" —KellyGet it from Amazon for $18.99 (available in three other flavors).
A jar of cleaning gel
For those nooks and crannies in your car that never seem to get clean. The best part is that you can reuse it over and over.
Promising review:
"Where has this been all my life? I never thought to use slime to get the crevices in my car clean. It’s so easy to just press or roll this around in the car picking up the dirt and crumbs vacuums are too stubborn to pick up." —AndreaGet it from Amazon for $6.99.
A portable car vacuum cleaner
It can plug into your car outlet for super tidy drivers who must leave their car spick and span after each drive. It's also great for your little one who continues to spill Cheerios all over the backseat.
The car vacuum kit comes with a handheld vacuum, a storage bag, and various attachments, plugs, and filters. Promising review:
"This thing is awesome! I own a 2018 Dodge Durango that sadly does not have leather seats. I own three dogs and it is just a nightmare pulling out my extension cord to vacuum my truck. I can now just plug this little guy into my 12-volt car outlet and I’m good to go! The power in this vacuum is as good as it’s going to get for a car vacuum so if you want extreme suction then buy a shop vac. Also, the attachments are fantastic." —Sally
Get it from Amazon for $34.99.
An adjustable and extendable cup holder adapter
It'll let you use the cup holder for your water bottle so it doesn't roll under the seats every time you stop at a stop sign.
Promising review:
"Thrilled to finally have a way to keep my giant water bottle upright and not have it tossing around my car! This product is so thoughtfully designed. You can tell that someone put a lot of time and energy into making this product work for a myriad of car cup holder designs. It comes with multiple adapters to make it work in many cars." —Jessica M. PelletierGet it from Amazon for $16.95.