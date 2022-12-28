While you can’t guarantee what winter weather may look like, you can ensure you have emergency supplies and helpful gear with you when driving in snow and ice. Whether you find yourself in an accident or gridlock, your car battery dies or your ride’s been packed in from the snow plow, this useful equipment can keep you safe and, hopefully, a little less full of off-road rage.

To help you build your winter car emergency kit, I asked the most qualified people I know: my own mechanics, brothers Philip, Nick and Carmen Campione, part of the third generation of the family-owned AC Auto Repairs in Philadelphia. They provided helpful information without overloading me with car terms I didn’t understand and didn’t try to talk down or upsell me on anything. (An added bonus: They gave me coffee and candy during our interview.)

From rubber tire traction pads to car escape multitools, the Campione brothers broke down the practical items that should live in your trunk. Some are snow-specific, but they recommend you keep others with you all year.

In addition to building an emergency kit, the biggest winter driving safety tip Philip Campione had was ensuring you have a full tank of gas whenever you hit the road. The weather can be unpredictable, and you want to ensure you have plenty of fuel, especially if you’re driving long distances or on the highway. He also recommended checking the weather before trips and trying to stay off the road or modify travel plans as much as you can during storms.