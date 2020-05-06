Cara Delevingne And Ashley Benson Break Up After Almost 2 Years of Dating

It’s over for Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson.

The “Carnival Row” star and the “Pretty Little Liars” alum have split after nearly two years of dating, multiple outlets reported on Wednesday.

People was the first to break the news, citing an unnamed source who told the outlet that the couple called it quits in early April.

“Cara and Ashley always had their ups and down before but it’s over now,” the source told People. “Their relationship just ran its course.”

Jacopo Raule via Getty Images Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson attend the Boss fashion show in February 2020.

The source added that the supermodel is currently spending time with friends Kaia Gerber and Margaret Qualley in self-isolation during the coronavirus outbreak.

But as recently as early March, Delevingne and Benson were posting Kardashian-inspired TikTok videos together, giving fans the impression that the state of their romance was as strong as ever.

The couple, who were first spotted kissing back in August 2018, confirmed their relationship in June 2019 with an Instagram video of their characters from the film “Her Smell” making out in celebration of LGBTQ pride month.

Days later, Delevingne gave Benson a special shoutout during her acceptance speech at the TrevorLIVE gala.

“I also have another very special woman in this room to thank and you know who you are,” she said on stage at the time. “She’s one of the people who helped me love myself when I needed it most and I really needed it. She showed me what real love is and how to accept it, which is a lot harder than I thought.”

They’ve been nearly inseparable ever since, reportedly moving in together and attending a slew of high-profile fashion shows, including Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty lingerie show in September.

Delevingne also shared a lovey post of the two in February to ring in Valentine’s Day.

Benson, meanwhile, has been considerably more private about their relationship.

“I think [privacy is] the best way in any relationship,” she told People in August 2018. “I’ve always been very private about them, and I think it’s just better.”

“I mean it’s hard, I don’t know, you kind of can’t get away from that if you’re in the public eye,” she added. “I just kinda try to keep myself as private as possible.”