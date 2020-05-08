Cara Delevingne And Ashley Benson Are Over, But Their Epic Fashion Moment Is Forever

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson have split after almost two years of dating. They were notoriously private over the course of the relationship, only sharing a handful of photos and moments in the public eye.

But one specific outing is seared into our sartorial memories for life.

The pair attended the Boss fashion show during Milan Fashion Week in February 2020 in outfits that were each fabulous on their own, and downright iconic when seen together.

Jacopo Raule via Getty Images Cara Delevingne Ashley Benson attend the Boss fashion show on Feb. 23 in Milan, Italy.

Delevingne wore a purple suit with white booties, Benson wore a structured coat dress with strappy sandals. Both wore their hair slicked, with Delevingne sporting the kind of ponytail smoothness one can only dream of from the confines of their messy-bun quarantine.

The tailoring, the swagger, the coordination. It’s a gift, and should be honored as such.

Jacopo Raule via Getty Images We have no choice but to, as the kids say, stan these outfits.

The two reportedly split in April, with a source saying the relationship had “run its course.” But may this bright spot in fashion history live on.

And this furry accessory, too.

Jacopo Raule via Getty Images Too much cute.

Robino Salvatore via Getty Images Even cooler when paired with the overcoat, somehow.

Jacopo Raule via Getty Images *Chef's Kiss*