Cara Delevingne And Ashley Benson Are Over, But Their Epic Fashion Moment Is Forever

We'll always have Milan Fashion Week.

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson have split after almost two years of dating. They were notoriously private over the course of the relationship, only sharing a handful of photos and moments in the public eye.

But one specific outing is seared into our sartorial memories for life.

The pair attended the Boss fashion show during Milan Fashion Week in February 2020 in outfits that were each fabulous on their own, and downright iconic when seen together.

Cara Delevingne Ashley Benson attend the Boss fashion show on Feb. 23 in Milan, Italy.
Delevingne wore a purple suit with white booties, Benson wore a structured coat dress with strappy sandals. Both wore their hair slicked, with Delevingne sporting the kind of ponytail smoothness one can only dream of from the confines of their messy-bun quarantine.

The tailoring, the swagger, the coordination. It’s a gift, and should be honored as such.

We have no choice but to, as the kids say, stan these outfits.&nbsp;
The two reportedly split in April, with a source saying the relationship had “run its course.” But may this bright spot in fashion history live on.

And this furry accessory, too.

Too much cute.&nbsp;
Even cooler when paired with the overcoat, somehow.
*Chef's Kiss*
Thanks for the memories.

