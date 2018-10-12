Among all the famous attendees at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s wedding at Windsor Castle on Friday, one guest’s attire stood out.

Cara Delevingne wowed in a top hat, chic black suit and heels at the royal nuptials. Her white shirt and grey tie completed the look.

While most women typically wear hats or fascinators to British weddings, the model and actress broke with tradition and made her own bold statement with the top hat.

Does wedding attire get better than this?

PA Wire/PA Images Cara Delevingne arrives ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Reuters The model arriving to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbanks's wedding.

PA Wire/PA Images So chic.

WPA Pool via Getty Images The model appeared to have a toothpick in her mouth as she made her way to the chapel.

ADRIAN DENNIS via Getty Images Delevingne held onto her hat as the gusty wind conditions caused a few guests to lose their fascinators.

Twitter clearly couldn’t get enough of the 26-year-old’s chic look:

Couldn't care less about the wedding but good LORD Cara Delevingne: pic.twitter.com/UvEQQTHgyu — Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian) October 12, 2018

Cara Delevingne in a top hat! She's won! Everyone go home! #RoyalWedding — Rachel McGrath (@RachelMcGrath) October 12, 2018

Cara Delevingne is wearing top hat and tails. This is everything I didn’t know I needed 🔥😍🔥😍 #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/9YiZCukMMP — Emma Fraser (@frazbelina) October 12, 2018

Cara Delevingne just won the Royal Wedding pic.twitter.com/0OYhFLUrvF — Emily Scoggins (@emilyrocks) October 12, 2018

Can we all just have a minute’s silence for Cara Delevingne at #royalwedding?



She. Is. Everything. pic.twitter.com/DefGvK93we — Rishma Dosani (@Rishma_Dosani) October 12, 2018

In addition to Delevingne, supermodels Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss also attended the nuptials.

PA Wire/PA Images Naomi Campbell outside St. George's Chapel.

Reuters Kate Moss arrives with other wedding guests.