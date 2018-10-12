Among all the famous attendees at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s wedding at Windsor Castle on Friday, one guest’s attire stood out.
Cara Delevingne wowed in a top hat, chic black suit and heels at the royal nuptials. Her white shirt and grey tie completed the look.
While most women typically wear hats or fascinators to British weddings, the model and actress broke with tradition and made her own bold statement with the top hat.
Does wedding attire get better than this?
Twitter clearly couldn’t get enough of the 26-year-old’s chic look:
In addition to Delevingne, supermodels Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss also attended the nuptials.
Royal news doesn’t stop at the wedding. Subscribe to HuffPost’s Watching the Royals newsletter for all things Windsor (and beyond).