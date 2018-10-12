Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
MORE FROM HUFFPOST
NewsPoliticsEntertainmentCommunities
OpinionHuffPost PersonalVideos
©2018 Oath Inc. All rights reserved. HuffPost News
Style & Beauty

Cara Delevingne's Top Hat And Suit Ruled Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding

The model broke with tradition and did her own thing.
By Carly Ledbetter
10/12/2018 08:56am ET

Among all the famous attendees at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s wedding at Windsor Castle on Friday, one guest’s attire stood out.

Cara Delevingne wowed in a top hat, chic black suit and heels at the royal nuptials. Her white shirt and grey tie completed the look.

While most women typically wear hats or fascinators to British weddings, the model and actress broke with tradition and made her own bold statement with the top hat.

Does wedding attire get better than this?

PA Wire/PA Images
Cara Delevingne arrives ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.
Reuters
The model arriving to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbanks's wedding. 
PA Wire/PA Images
So chic. 
WPA Pool via Getty Images
The model appeared to have a toothpick in her mouth as she made her way to the chapel. 
ADRIAN DENNIS via Getty Images
Delevingne held onto her hat as the gusty wind conditions caused a few guests to lose their fascinators. 

Twitter clearly couldn’t get enough of the 26-year-old’s chic look:

In addition to Delevingne, supermodels Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss also attended the nuptials.

PA Wire/PA Images
Naomi Campbell outside St. George's Chapel. 
Reuters
Kate Moss arrives with other wedding guests. 

Royal news doesn’t stop at the wedding. Subscribe to HuffPost’s Watching the Royals newsletter for all things Windsor (and beyond).

Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding
Suggest a correction
MORE:
Royal WeddingCara DelevingneWindsor CastlePrincess Eugenie of Yorktop hat