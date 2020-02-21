Model Cara Delevingne called out singer Justin Bieber on Instagram, writing that if he has “nothing against me, then why don’t you unblock me?”

Delevingne shared a clip of Bieber’s appearance on a recent episode of “The Late Late Show with James Corden” where he’s playing the “Spill Your Guts” game with the host. The game involves Bieber choosing whether to answer a question or eat a disgusting food item.

When forced to choose between answering a question about the friends of his wife, Hailey Baldwin, or eating a bull penis, Bieber chose to answer the contentious question.

“Your wife Hailey has some very famous friends that she is really close to. Rank these friends of hers from your favorite to your least favorite: Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Cara Delevingne,” asked Corden, before explaining that Bieber should list them in order of “your favorite to your least favorite.”

Bieber quickly responded: “Kendall, Gigi, Cara Delevingne.”

Youtube Tumblr Justin Bieber says he likes Kendall Jenner more because "I’ve spent the most time with Kendall."

As the audience shouted and applauded in response, the “Yummy” singer added: “But here’s the thing, let’s go back to it: I know Kendall the best. I’ve spent the most time with Kendall, you know, she’s a good friend of ours. I haven’t spent a lot of time with Gigi and I haven’t spent a lot of time with Cara.”

The 25-year-old went on to say that he has “nothing against those people.”

“It’s just I have a better relationship with [Kendall]. It’s not like I’m like, ‘Oh screw Cara, screw her,’ you know what I mean?” he said.

In fairness, we’d probably reveal some deep, dark secrets to avoid eating a bull penis, and this revelation seemed pretty tame.

However, his remarks appeared to rile up Delevingne, who also shared selfies that she and Biebs took together, writing on Instagram: “Now vs. Then If you have nothing against me, then why don’t you unblock me? Love you @haileybieber - he should have just eaten the bull penis.” Bieber hasn’t publicly responded to the post, but as of this posting, he definitely isn’t following Cara on Instagram.

