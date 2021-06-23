Cara Delevingne Explains Why She's Skipping Plastic Surgery, Even Though She Wants It

If not for those contradictions ― and the fact that she uses her face to act ― the “Carnival Row” alum said she already would’ve gotten surgery.

“I thought it was more important to not do something because I wanted to represent not doing something,” she said, “but that doesn’t mean that I don’t want to.”

Delevingne has opened up before about struggling with body image, particularly as it pertained to her successful modeling career and how she was treated.