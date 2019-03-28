Cara Delevingne Says She'd Choose Having Sex Over Going Out Any Day

Delevingne, who told Glamour magazine in 2017 that she identifies as sexually fluid, said watching Disney movies and reading fairy tales when she was growing up distorted her idea of sexuality.

“I have sisters, but I spent a lot of time alone, and films and fantasy and books were so incredible to me,” she said. “That was part of the thing that I never really wanted to accept my sexuality, because I was like, Disney princesses all love men. That’s the way it is, and I’m not going to be a princess if I don’t.”

These days, she dates men and women ― though she admitted that she acts differently in her relationships, depending on the person’s gender.