HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Amazon / Caralyn Mirand Here's everything you need to know about influencer Caralyn Mirand’s Amazon "The Drop" collection.

You might want to clear out some space in your closet — Amazon has been stepping up its fashion game in recent weeks.

Most recently, Amazon unveiled its latest “The Drop” collection made in partnership with influencer Caralyn Mirand, a body-positive and size-inclusive model and blogger.

If you don’t know, Amazon’s “The Drop” collections are curations of limited-edition, time-sensitive fashion pieces specifically designed by influencers for Amazon. There are also Staples by “The Drop,” which are basics described as “perfect for layering in with the latest collection” and are almost always available.

Amazon’s “The Drop” collections are live for 30 hours, sometimes even less when things sell out fast. Clothes are made on-demand once ordered, which means shipping can sometimes take a little bit longer to deliver.

The latest collection from Mirand features 10 pieces, ranging in sizes XS to 3X, and includes five dresses, three tops, a skirt and pants all under $55.

“I created this collection with every ‘body’ in mind. No matter your age, size or shape, you can find something to feel comfortable and confident in. You can throw it on and reveal your most confident self,” Mirand said in an email from Amazon to HuffPost Finds.

In Mirand’s collection, you’ll see details such as puff sleeves, as on this knitted top; floral prints, as on these pull-on pants; and ruffles, with which this dress is trimmed in.

This isn’t the only fashion headline we’ve seen from Amazon this week.

The online retailer also promoted its first-ever Big Style Sale in early June as a way to further legitimize Amazon as a fashion destination. It was a weeklong sale on various fashion brands across Amazon.

When it comes to “The Drop” collection, however, you might want to drop what you’re doing if one of the items catches your eye. After 30 hours, the pieces aren’t available to purchase anymore.

Of course, we had to see the latest collection for ourselves. Below, you’ll find all 10 of the new pieces in Mirand’s Amazon collection.