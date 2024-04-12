“I love my new pots and pans. Well worth the price. I have used them all and I am very pleased with my purchase.” — Kelly

“I got the set for Christmas and added on to it with the square grill pan and plan to add more. Love these pans. They cook fantastic, so easy to clean , and love the modern look. Best investment.” — Lisa L.

“This grill pan is heavy, durable, and makes cooking poultry and beef very easy these days! The heat from the burners gets distributed across the whole surface of the grill pan and evenly cooks the meat. Very impressed with this.” — Joseph M.

“Such a beautiful pan, cooks up evenly, slid beautifully into the oven and came out perfectly. Easy to clean, non-toxic, my favorite pan!” — Maryann K.

“This is a perfect grill pan, really stick resistant, heats up quickly and can provide a great sear.” — Anthony M.

“Love this grill pan! Love all my Caraway products and won’t use anything else!” — Rebecca L.

“Grills pancakes so well. Love the even cooking and no sticking.” — Suzanne G.

“Best grill pan ever! Love this pan! So far cooked burgers and steaks to perfection. Nothing sticks and so easy to clean.” — Linda C.

“Was waiting for a square pan from Caraway and here it is. This is great for grilled cheese sandwiches, burgers, steaks and thing you like the grill marks on. Just deep enough to catch juices but not so much that it is hard to remove items with a flat silicon spatula. The perfect grilling flat top for your stovetop!” — Bob P.