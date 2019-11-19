Cardi B Gets Real About Motherhood For Vogue's '73 Questions'

Cardi B brought fans into her grandmother’s home, opening up about topics ranging from motherhood to astrology to politics.

On Tuesday, Vogue released their “73 Questions” feature with the rapper who greeted the videographer at the door with her daughter, Kulture, in hand.

Of raising her daughter, Cardi ― whose birth name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar ― candidly said that “the most underrated part of motherhood is it’s hard.”

“People think that it’s easy. It’s hard. We deserve more Mother’s Days,” she said. She added that one of the most challenging parts of being a mom is that “you’re never on time.”

The 27-year-old went on to say even as the press treats her the same since she gave birth last year, she feels like a different person now. Her husband, Offset, who also appears in the video at one point, said that one of his wife’s best attributes is how she is raising their daughter.

Shifting gears from motherhood and contrary to her outlandish public persona, Cardi told Vogue that she has a “really chill side.”

“I’m very balanced. I can be a little crazy. But if I don’t know you, I’m going to study you. I’m a big Libra. I’m always to myself,” she said. “I’m kind of boring.”

Cardi was unabashed about her disdain for President Donald Trump and referred to him as “the one that’s going to get impeached.”

The “Please Me” singer said that if given the opportunity, she’d ask Trump: “If you don’t love every American citizen, why did you become president?”

The diehard supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in his quest for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, Cardi said a main reason she’s so interested in politics stems from where she grew up in the Bronx.

“Living in my neighborhood made me want to speak up always. Seeing the injustice, seeing how kids my age, my color, darker were getting treated in my neighborhood. That always made me want to be involved, even when I was a teenager,” she said.

Also on Tuesday, Cardi shared a video of herself freestyling in her kitchen, telling fans: “You ain’t open up no business / Got no business / I be up in a mansion / You be in my mentions.”

“I came right out the trenches / To the top of the charts / Lost some friends on the way / This shit is breaking my heart,” she spits boldly.

She ends by telling fans, flat out, that this video is “a little something until I finish up the album.”

The rapper’s next album is slated for release at some point in 2019.