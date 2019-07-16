Cardi B Feels 'Really Sad' About Letting Bernie Sanders Down In 2016

We’ve long known about Cardi B’s political savvy, but the rapper made a point to tweet about her thoughts on presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

On Tuesday, the “Please Me” rapper said that she’d been reading about Sanders and felt “really sad how we let him down in 2016.”

“Seeing this country become a better place been really his passion for a long time not a front for a campaign,” she said.

I been reading about Bernie Sanders and I’m really sad how we let him down in 2016 This man been fighting for equal rights,HUMAN rights for such along time.Seeing this country become a better place been really his passion for a long time not a new front for a campaign. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 16, 2019

The mother of 1-year-old Kulture also took the time to respond to a critic who lambasted her for complaining about paying taxes, but then endorsing Sanders “who will raise taxes on the rich to fund his extreme socialism.”

At that, the 26-year-old clarified that she doesn’t mind paying taxes as long as she sees where that money is going. She also added that it’s “sad” taxes are so high but health care and college education aren’t subsidized.

I don’t mind paying taxes if I see on what am I paying my taxes on.Its sad that we pay so much taxes yet we don’t have free college education neither free healthcare . https://t.co/i4Zi4eSYgP — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 16, 2019

Cardi B’s political prowess has been clear to the public since the 2016 race when she made a video of herself imploring fans to “vote for Daddy Bernie, bitch.”

Since then, she’s spoken at length in interviews about her love of FDR and political science.

“I’m obsessed with presidents. I’m obsessed to know how the system works,” she told GQ in 2018.

Earlier this year, the rapper told Teen Vogue she’d be supporting Sanders again in the upcoming 2020 race.

“I’mma always go with Bernie,” she said. “This is the thing, right? Bernie don’t say things to be cool. Like, there’s pictures of him being an activist from a very, very, very long time [ago].”