Cardi B Says Her 'Fat A**' Was What Fans Saw In Photos, Not Her Vulva

Cardi B got real intimate with fans on Instagram on Wednesday night after social media speculation about a photo showing the rapper and husband Offset kissing on the red carpet at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

One of those photos went viral, and some thought the image showed, as one fan wrote, Cardi’s “kitty.”

The “Money” singer was not having it. She cleared up the confusion on Instagram in a now-deleted video.

The video shows a nearly naked Cardi on a tear, saying: “Y’all motherfuckers going around with this fucking picture photoshopping it even more like, ‘Oh Cardi pussy, Cardi pussy.’ First of all, that ain’t my pussy. My pussy right here. This where I birthed my daughter from.”

My love for @iamcardib tripled last night after this amazing video she posted to — and then deleted from — her Instagram. pic.twitter.com/l2CvoUsAvZ — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) May 2, 2019

She lifted her leg, pointed to her butt and continued: “This right here, the part that shows when I go like this, that’s just my ass. You know when you got a fat ass. That shit gets fat right here.”

If people wanted to see her naked so badly, she added, they could’ve gone to see her when she was an exotic dancer.

“Now, too bad!” she said in the video, captioned, “Daaaaaamn so thirsty!”