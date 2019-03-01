Cardi B and Bruno Mars meet at a taco joint in their new music video for “Please Me” ― and things get spicy in a hurry.

As soon as the two lock eyes, the mating dance begins between the superstars.

Lyrics like “Please me, baby, turn around and just tease me, baby” with twerking and other suggestive moves don’t leave a lot of room for subtlety.

But then again, were you expecting them to sit down and chastely share a meal?

The song was at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 when the video dropped Friday, so it should quickly pick up views.

A previous pairing on the music video remix for “Finesse” has earned the two more than 550 million views since it was posted in January 2018.