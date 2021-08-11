Cardi B Weighs In On Celebrities Saying They Don't Bathe Regularly

Cardi B has made it clear where she stands amid an ongoing online conversation about regular bathing.

The “WAP” rapper sent a tweet on Tuesday related to the recent wave of celebrities declaring that they don’t feel the need to shower on a daily basis.

“Wassup with people saying they don’t shower?” she wrote. “It’s giving itchy.”

The recent discourse on bathing — or lack thereof — was sparked by Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, who revealed on an episode of Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast last month that they don’t bathe their two kids, Wyatt, 6, and Dimitri, 4, unless they see “dirt on them.”

Kutcher also said during that episode that he washes his “armpits and crotch daily and nothing else ever.”

Since then, Jake Gyllenhaal and Kristen Bell, who is married to Shepard, publicly shared similar sentiments about their bathing habits.

While the list of celebrities speaking out against daily showers appeared to be growing, some stars, like Cardi B, have taken to Twitter to make their stance on frequent bathing crystal clear.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson tweeted last week that he was the “opposite of a ‘not washing themselves’ celeb.”