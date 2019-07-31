Cardi B's Indianapolis Concert Canceled Because Of Security Threat

Cardi B apologized to fans Tuesday night after her concert in Indianapolis was canceled due to a security threat.

The Grammy-winning rapper tweeted that she was at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse venue and was rehearsing a new move for the show, but it was not to be. “My safety and your safety first,” she wrote.

Indianapolis police reported earlier on Twitter that they had been notified of “an unverified threat to the artist and the artist canceled this evening’s concert” until a later date. The statement said there was no immediate concern about public safety.

Dear Indiana people I’m so sorry for today .I will like to let you know I was at the venue I was even rehearsing a new move I been excited to do on my show. Unfortunately there was a security threat that is currently under investigation right now. My safety and your safety first. pic.twitter.com/4glELemzYY — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 31, 2019

The promoter Mammoth Live said in a statement “management was advised that this show be postponed.”

The arena wrote that the concert was canceled shortly before the scheduled start time due to “circumstances anyone’s control.”

The concert has been rescheduled for Sept. 11, the arena wrote.

The “Bodak Yellow” artist is scheduled to perform in Toronto this weekend, according to Ticketmaster.