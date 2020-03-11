Cardi B Says She's 'Scared' About Coronavirus: 'S**t Got Me Panicking'

Cardi B is freaking out about the coronavirus pandemic and has a message for the government.

The 27-year-old rapper shared a profanity-laced video on her Instagram account on Tuesday, laying out her thoughts on the novel coronavirus.

“Government, let me tell y’all motherfuckers something,” she says in the video.

“I don’t know what the fuck this coronavirus is about. I don’t understand how this shit was from Wuhan, China, now all of the sudden this shit is on motherfucking tour. And let me tell y’all something, I ain’t even gonna front. A bitch is scared. I’m a little scared. You know what I’m saying? Like, shit got me panicking.”

She later adds that if people aren’t getting packages from Fashion Nova ― a fast fashion brand she partners with ― it’s apparently because of the coronavirus.

“Shit is getting real,” she shouts before running off camera.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, a pandemic. The organization said the disease has now infected more than 113,000 people worldwide and killed more than 4,000.

In the United States alone, there are more than 1,000 cases of the coronavirus.

In addition to staying informed through national and local public health authorities, the WHO is advising people to wash their hands frequently, maintain social distancing, avoid touching their face, and seek medical care early if they feel they have symptoms.

HuffPost has additional information below to help everyone take sensible, non-panicky steps to protect themselves and others: