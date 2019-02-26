Instagram celebrity Dan Bilzerian decided to edit a photo of Cardi B’s rear end, but he ended up looking like the real ass.

Bilzerian, a millionaire professional poker player and cannabis entrepreneur, is best known for his Instagram page, which features photos of himself surrounded by women.

One of those recent photos shows Bilzerian, in swim trunks and a T-shirt, posing with the Grammy-winning Cardi B, who strikes a saucy pose sticking out her tongue.

Cardi B, it turns out, posted the same photo on her Instagram, but it was obvious that Bilzerian’s version was different from the rapper’s.

For some reason, Bilzerian felt the need to edit Cardi B’s rear end to make it appear smaller, and to replace the picture on a TV screen in the background with the logo for his cannabis company.

A mashup of both versions of the photo clearly shows the alterations:

dan bilzerian photshopped cardi b to look skinnier on his instagram for some reason. this is peak weirdo behavior. pic.twitter.com/oQ9opXNSEO — jack wagner (@jackdwagner) February 26, 2019

There were some other seemingly unnecessary touchups as well:

lmao he also did the girl in the back just in case. full credit to @chelseaelaynne for spotting this in the wild. — jack wagner (@jackdwagner) February 26, 2019

really small but hilarious dumb guy detail is that he moved the reflections in her eyes to the center because he thinks they are her pupils pic.twitter.com/RzDHDGxLR9 — jack wagner (@jackdwagner) February 26, 2019

However, Bilzerian apparently didn’t think he needed to edit some details in the original photo. Like the stain on his T-shirt.

hilariously, this wet spot on his shirt was not removed from the photo pic.twitter.com/YydSG8bSVN — Pat Methamphetamine & Lyle MDMAys (@acidforants) February 26, 2019

HuffPost reached out to Bilzerian’s reps to find out why he felt the need to photoshop Cardi B’s bottom, but there was no immediate response.

This tweet from October suggests Bilzerian has a do-as-I-say-not-as-I-do perspective on editing photos.