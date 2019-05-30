Cardi B put detractors in their place in response to claims that she was “lazy” for getting plastic surgery and canceling shows after the birth of her daughter, Kulture.

During an Instagram Live session on Monday, the rapper, 26, said she’d gotten the unhelpful advice that she should just “work out” instead of getting a breast augmentation and liposuction. Cardi wasn’t having it, however.

“Listen, I do whatever the fuck I want to do with my body,” she said. “Let me tell you something, bitch. I don’t have the time of day like you do. Like, my job as an entertainer is a 24-hour job, bro. So no, I don’t have time to work out and I wanted specific things that I know that no matter how much I work out ― is not get fixed.”

“Like my boobs, no matter how much I work out, they were not gonna lift themselves,” she went on. “So yeah, I had to get fucking surgery.”

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Cardi B arrives at the Billboard Music Awards on May 1 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The rapper also spoke about canceling shows in order to heal from the surgery and let her body rest. She said that while the outside of her stitches were healed around her breasts, the inside stitches were not yet healed.

“My doctor was like, ‘Yo, you cannot be doing all these shows because you’re not fully healed and I keep telling you this and then if something happens to you, you gonna to try to blame me,’” she said, adding that he insisted she take time off, even though it was costing her “millions of dollars.”

“You know, I hate canceling shows because I love money. I’m a money addict,” Cardi said. “And I get paid a lot of money, a lot of money for these shows. A lot of money. I’m canceling millions of dollars in shows, but like, health is wealth so I have to do what I have to do.”

Jason Koerner via Getty Images Cardi B performs on day one of Rolling Loud on May 10, in Miami Gardens, Florida.

She said it wasn’t worth putting her body at risk anymore, because her “breasts gotta fucking heal.”

“The way that my body be swelling up when I catch planes and shit, it’s so scary that I be freaking out, I really be freaking out,” the rapper added, while apologizing to fans. “I would show y’all a picture of my feet and my cankles, when I swell up, when I get on planes, but y’all gonna be making fucking fun of me.”

At a recent concert in Memphis, Tennessee, Cardi told fans that she was going to keep performing despite being in recovery from her surgeries.

“I shouldn’t really be performing. I should’ve canceled today because moving too much is gonna fuck up my lipo,” she said. “But bitch, I’m still gonna get this motherfucking money back, let’s go!”

#CardiB mentions liposuction while onstage at the Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis on Sunday pic.twitter.com/arshhdeBv1 — OooLaLaBlog.com (@OooLaLaBlog_) May 6, 2019

After the concert, her reps confirmed to TMZ that she was canceling upcoming shows in order to recover.

In an interview with ET Online, Cardi explained why she’s been so candid about her plastic surgery and healing.

“I want to explain to people how hard it is to process. I feel like people look at girls on Instagram and go, ‘Oh, they got their lipo done and it was so easy,’” she said. “It is just such a long, hard process, almost like the same process as after you give birth to a baby and you see your body change and snapping it back.”