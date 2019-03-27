Cardi B's Explanation For Drugging And Robbing Men Only Makes It Worse

Cardi B’s attempt to explain why she drugged and robbed men during her time working as a stripper has not gone down well.
The “Bodak Yellow” rapper responded to criticism of a newly resurfaced, years-old Instagram Live clip, in which she made the admission, with a lengthy statement that she shared to Twitter on Tuesday:
The Grammy-winner defended her past actions as being something she felt she “needed to do to make a living.”
She’d never claimed “to be perfect” and “made the choices that I did at the time because I had very limited options,” she wrote, adding that “I have a past that I can’t change we all do.”
Cardi B’s reasoning, however, was not received well by the majority of people on Twitter where the #SurvivingCardiB hashtag continued to trend: