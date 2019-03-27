Cardi B's Explanation For Drugging And Robbing Men Only Makes It Worse

Cardi B’s attempt to explain why she drugged and robbed men during her time working as a stripper has not gone down well.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper responded to criticism of a newly resurfaced, years-old Instagram Live clip, in which she made the admission, with a lengthy statement that she shared to Twitter on Tuesday:

All I can do now is be a better me for myself my family and my future. pic.twitter.com/VlPJW20thN — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 26, 2019

The Grammy-winner defended her past actions as being something she felt she “needed to do to make a living.”

She’d never claimed “to be perfect” and “made the choices that I did at the time because I had very limited options,” she wrote, adding that “I have a past that I can’t change we all do.”

Cardi B’s reasoning, however, was not received well by the majority of people on Twitter where the #SurvivingCardiB hashtag continued to trend:

I really don’t want to pull the gender card here but if it were a male artiste who said this...he would most DEFINITELY be cancelled by social sentiment.



What’s going to happen now? Is this okurr? #SurvivingCardiB https://t.co/KuxobRBfpR — Joakim Gomez (@JoakimGomez) March 27, 2019

Cardi B needs to be arrested and tried for drugging and robbing men.



Same energy. Always. — Sandra Ezekwesili (@SEzekwesili) March 27, 2019

When you're not really sorry but you want something so you make up some bs apology https://t.co/3egw38gS1m — Church Taco (@n8_pot8) March 26, 2019

Cardi B publicly admitting to drugging and robbing men she would take back to the hotel for sex is not a case of "being real". She's confessing to a punishable crime no one ever knew about. Often times, our mouth is the problem against our destinies. — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) March 27, 2019

i think #SurvivingCardiB isn’t a plot to bring down a successful person. i don’t. it’s just sad that it’s “okay” and nobody wants to take drugging and robbing someone serious. What if it was your dad, brother, husband? Someone you loved. Think if it was you... — Nicholas Liddle (@NLiddle16) March 27, 2019

“Limited options”



Get a Job ⚖️ Drug and Rob Men



Hmmmm decisions, decisions.#SurvivingCardiB https://t.co/SZlVBUa1IT — Speakeasy Gavagan (@RobGavagan) March 27, 2019

The indication that you HAD to drug and rob men to survive is an example of the sympathy you use to manipulate public perception. You continuously use the hood as a reasoning for your wrongs instead of taking accountability for them. #SurvivingCardiB https://t.co/WUiHDhDDHD — Ara_salis (@Dannity1O1) March 26, 2019

❤️ Cardi B is my friends and me. We all have stories we are not proud of but we have risen from them and many have not—and you better believe me and my friends work hard to support other sex workers in whatever way needed. #sexwork #SurvivingCardiB https://t.co/XsX7o1YQ9L — Naomi Sayers (@kwetoday) March 27, 2019

Idk why she keeps explaining herself to people. Anyone who claims they love hip hop has to acknowledge some of you favorite artists came up through hard times, ignorant to ways of the "world" and only knew how to survive in their circumstances. https://t.co/o5r6czAzH2 — The Mad King (@kingjames718) March 26, 2019