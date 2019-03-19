Cardi B To Make Film Debut In Jennifer Lopez's Movie About Ex-Strippers

Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images Cardi B and Jennifer Lopez accept an award together at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

Cardi B is making money moves over to Hollywood.

The Bronx-born rapper is set to make her feature film debut in the Jennifer Lopez-produced film “Hustlers” about a group of former strippers who swindle their rich Wall Street clients.

The film, which is based on the New York magazine article “The Hustlers at Scores” by Jessica Pressler, is already assembling an A-list cast, including “Crazy Rich Asians” star Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart of “Riverdale” fame, as well as Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer and Lopez.

Lorene Scafari (“The Meddler”) will serve as writer and director for the project, which is being distributed by STXfilms and is expected to begin production later this month in New York City.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to work with this dynamic group of women,” Scafaria said in a statement to Deadline on Tuesday. “We’re grateful to have assembled such a powerhouse cast and can’t wait to start filming at the end of the week.”

Lopez and Cardi B joined forces on the track “Dinero” with DJ Khaled. The trio took home the MTV Video Music Award for Best Collaboration at the 2018 ceremony.

Cardi B has been open about working as a stripper in the past before her rap career took off, telling Howard Stern that money she made from dancing “really saved me.”

And while this will be Cardi B’s first feature film, she’s more than comfortable in front of the camera, having logged a handful of seasons on the VH1 reality show “Love & Hip Hop: New York,” as well as a guest appearances on the BET drama “Being Mary Jane.”