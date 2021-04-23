GOP Rep. Criticizes Cardi B And The Rapper Minces No Words With Her Response

Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-Wis.) suggested Cardi B’s Grammy Awards performance of “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion was “inconsistent with basic decency” and received a sharp rebuke from the “Bodak Yellow” rapper herself.

Cardi B hit back on Twitter Thursday, slamming the Wisconsin Republican for not focusing on more important issues such as police brutality.

“They giving seats to FUCKIN IDIOTS!!!” she added.

On the House floor, Grothman claimed he’d received complaints about the last month’s televised performance, saying “millions of Americans” would see it as “inconsistent with basic decency.”

“Wake up FCC and begin to do your job,” demanded Grothman, who’s previously claimed Black Lives Matter is a “group that doesn’t like the old-fashioned family.”

“The moral decline of America is partly due to your utter complacency,” he added.

On Twitter, Cardi B referenced this week’s conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd by noting how “we all been on the edge this week since we seen police brutality back to back including watching one of the biggest case in history go down DUE to police brutality.”

“But wait ! This is wat state representative decide to talk about.”

In a second tweet, Cardi B said “this is why people gotta vote, elect better people cause you got these dum asses representing states.”

