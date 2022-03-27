Judge Rules Cardi B's Sister Didn't Defame MAGA Supporters By Calling Them Racist

A New York judge has tossed out a lawsuit against singer Cardi B and her sister, Hennessy Carolina, ruling that Carolina didn’t commit defamation against a group of MAGA supporters when she called them “racist” during a 2020 encounter in the Hamptons.

The suit was filed by two men and a woman who claimed that Carolina and her girlfriend, Michelle Diaz, became abusive and defamed them by calling them “racist MAGA supporters” during an altercation over beach parking. One of the men was wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat, and one of the cars had a Donald Trump banner.

Advertisement

Cardi B herself wasn’t present, but the “WAP” rapper was named in the lawsuit after she posted her sister’s video of the encounter on Twitter. The suit also accused Carolina and her girlfriend of assault and battery via “copious spraying of spittle” during a time when “COVID-19 virus infection was a nation-wide threat to all persons in the U.S.”

However, the plaintiffs failed to demonstrate “any special harm or defamation per se,” Suffolk County Judge William Condon ruled Friday.

“The words uttered to plaintiffs do not arise to defamatory language, as they were merely general insults,” he noted.

Condon also ruled that Carolina made no “menacing gestures” and never intended any spit “to make bodily contact with the plaintiffs,” as claimed by the plaintiffs, so the allegations of assault and battery failed as well.

Advertisement