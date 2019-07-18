Cardi B Shows Support For Rep. Ilhan Omar With Beyoncé Lyrics Amid Trump Backlash

Cardi B has been blowing up social media with her political viewpoints this week and made a special show of support for Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.).
On Wednesday night, the rapper posted an image of Omar smiling with the caption, “You know you that bitch when you cause all this conversation,” which are lyrics from Beyoncé’s song “Formation.”
The picture of Omar went up on the heels of President Donald Trump renewing his attacks on four Democratic congresswomen of color at a rally for his reelection campaign in North Carolina on Wednesday. After a week of racist tweets and doubling down on his rhetoric, Trump again went after Omar, as well as Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.), Ayanna Pressley (Mass.) and Rashida Tlaib (Mich.).
“I have a suggestion for the hate-filled extremists who are constantly trying to tear our country down,” Trump said at the rally.
“That’s why I say: If they don’t like it, let them leave,” he said. “If they don’t love it, tell them to leave it. I’m just saying it’s their choice, they can come back when they want.”
Things turned particularly ugly when the crowd began booing at the names of the congresswomen and responded to Trump’s words on Omar specifically with chants of “Send her back!” Omar is a U.S. citizen whose family came to the country as refugees when she was a child.
Cardi B is no stranger to piping up about political happenings. Earlier this week, she tweeted about presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).
On Tuesday, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper talked about her feelings toward the senator in reference to his 2016 presidential campaign.
“I been reading about Bernie Sanders and I’m really sad how we let him down in 2016 This man been fighting for equal rights,HUMAN rights for such along time.Seeing this country become a better place been really his passion for a long time not a new front for a campaign,” she tweeted.