Cardi B Shows Support For Rep. Ilhan Omar With Beyoncé Lyrics Amid Trump Backlash

“I have a suggestion for the hate-filled extremists who are constantly trying to tear our country down,” Trump said at the rally.

“That’s why I say: If they don’t like it, let them leave,” he said. “If they don’t love it, tell them to leave it. I’m just saying it’s their choice, they can come back when they want.”

Things turned particularly ugly when the crowd began booing at the names of the congresswomen and responded to Trump’s words on Omar specifically with chants of “Send her back!” Omar is a U.S. citizen whose family came to the country as refugees when she was a child.