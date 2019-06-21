Cardi B Indicted On Felony Assault Charges Following Strip Club Brawl: Reports

Steve Marcus / Reuters Cardi B at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. The rapper was reportedly indicted Friday on multiple felony charges related to a brawl at a New York strip club last August.

Cardi B was indicted Friday on multiple felony charges related to a brawl at a New York strip club last August, according to news reports.

The rapper was arrested late last year and charged with two misdemeanors over the fight at Angels Strip Club on Aug. 29. She allegedly ordered an attack on two women, according to TMZ.

She was reportedly indicted Friday on 14 charges, including felony assault, conspiracy and harassment.

Cardi reportedly rejected a plea deal early on, which would have allowed her to avoid jail time if she pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor.

Prosecutors found new information in the case last month and decided to put it in front of a grand jury, they told TMZ.

Cardi’s lawyer maintains that she didn’t harm anybody, according to CBS. Police say the incident began when Cardi and others with her started an argument with a female bartender at the strip club. A brawl broke out that included people throwing hookah pipes, bottles and chairs.

Cardi’s next hearing date is Aug. 9, and a judge granted an order of protection for the complainants in the case.