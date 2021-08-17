Cardi B Defends Lizzo Amid Onslaught of Internet Hate After Song Release

Cardi B is speaking out in defense of her friend and co-collaborator Lizzo amid a wave of internet hate targeting the latter after the pair released their song, “Rumors.”

On Sunday, the native New Yorker posted an inspiring note to fans on Twitter alongside a snippet of an Instagram Live that Lizzo filmed over the weekend.

“When you stand up for yourself they claim your problematic & sensitive. When you don’t, they tear you apart until you crying like this,” Cardi B wrote. “Whether you skinny, big, plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you. Remember these are nerds looking at the popular table.”

The video clip features Lizzo emotionally telling her fans how hateful remarks from critics have been making her feel.

“People who have something mean to say about you — and for the most part, it doesn’t hurt my feelings. I don’t care,” Lizzo says through tears. “I just think when I’m working this hard, my tolerance gets lower. My patience is lower. I’m more sensitive, and it gets to me.”

Later on Sunday, Cardi B assured fans and haters that not only was her and Lizzo’s song “doing great,” but it was also “top 10 on all platforms.”

“Stop trying to say the song is flopping to dismiss a woman emotions on bullying or acting like they need sympathy,” she tweeted. “Body shaming and callin her mammy is mean & racist as fuck.”

The 28-year-old also retweeted fans who shared their support for Lizzo, including a post saying, “What in the actual fuck did lizzo do to y’all for y’all to make it ur life purpose to make her feel like shit?” and another saying, “It actually annoys me how lizzo gets dragged. Like how you dragging and sending hate to the NICEST person on earth.”

Singers Bella Poarch and Chloe Bailey also chimed in on the Lizzo discourse, coming to her defense. Poarch quote-tweeted the same video of Cardi B with the note, “Sad to see society and the internet come together to try and take down people, especially such positive leaders and role models. This is the part that jades me about the world. We’ll never appreciate greatness until it’s gone.”

And Bailey simply tweeted, “I’m so proud of you @Lizzo people are gonna talk, but you have power in your voice. thank you for inspiring me.”

In response to Cardi B’s empowering messages on her behalf, Lizzo thanked her friend.

“You’re such a champion for all people. Love you so much,” she wrote.

Lizzo has previously spoken out about how the internet hate she receives has made her feel. In January 2020, the “Truth Hurts” singer announced that she was leaving Twitter for a bit, saying, “I’ll be back when I feel like it,” and cited internet trolls as her reason for the break.