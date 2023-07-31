Woman Reports Battery To Police After Cardi B Is Filmed Throwing Mic From Stage

A woman who claims she was struck with an object thrown from the stage during a Cardi B concert on Saturday has filed a police report.

In a statement to HuffPost on Monday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that a woman had filed a battery report following the event.

Advertisement

“According to the victim, she was attending an event on July 29, 2023, at a property located in the 3500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard,” the police statement read. “During a concert, she was struck by an item that was thrown from the stage.”

Video footage captured a concertgoer throwing a drink at singer Cardi B while she was performing onstage in Las Vegas, and Cardi B throwing her microphone into the crowd in response. Edward Berthelot via Getty Images

The police statement does not say that Cardi B threw the microphone. However, footage from the concert that has gone viral on social media shows Cardi B performing her hit song “Bodak Yellow” when a concertgoer hurls a beverage at her from the crowd.

In the footage, the singer reacts by throwing a microphone in the concertgoer’s direction before security escorts the individual out.

Advertisement

It isn’t immediately clear in the video if the microphone hit the person who threw the drink or another bystander.

The microphone hit her yall. 😭 pic.twitter.com/iScSrE40VG — Cardi B | Updates (@updatesofcardi) July 30, 2023

Police added that no arrest or citation has been issued in connection to the incident.

Representatives for Cardi B didn’t immediately respond to questions from HuffPost on Monday. But the rapper has retweeted a video of the incident with the caption “Jealous Ass Bitch,” a nod to her new single, “Jealousy,” with her husband, rapper Offset.