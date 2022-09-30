Cardi B Announces New Reebok Collection Dropping In October

Cardi B recently announced her latest Reebok collection, and its release date is right around the corner.

The Bronx rapper shared a trailer Thursday on Twitter, featuring behind-the-scenes footage of her latest design process.

“New @Reebok collection coming [on] 10/14 #CardiBxReebok,” she tweeted.

The clip, which was shot when Cardi was pregnant with her son, Wave, shows the mom of two looking over designs with her team. In one scene, she inspects a pair of bright pink sweatpants, telling her team to “make it as girly as you possibly can.”

The 29-year-old fashionista, who has also collaborated with Fashion Nova and Steve Madden over the years, became a brand ambassador for Reebok in 2018.

Two years later, she landed her first deal for her first-ever sneaker collection with the sportswear label. The following year, she expanded on the partnership with the “Let Me Be… In My World” collection of activewear items.

The Reebok website currently features an array of items from her fashion-forward collection, including sneakers, slides, leggings, crop tops, sports jackets and more.

“This iconic and continuing collaboration reaches a new level of bold. The latest Reebok Cardi B collection is all about living life in an energized state and embracing the peaks of life,” the brand’s website says.

Amid the news of the former reality star’s upcoming Reebok collection, she recently reflected online about losing coins after fumbling a massive eight-figure deal with the ”Call of Duty” franchise.

“My stupid decisions from the past caused me to miss out on money now,” she wrote Tuesday on Twitter, referring to her recently resolved criminal case stemming from a pair of brawls at New York City strip clubs.

“I had a multi-million dollar ‘Call of Duty’ deal on the table that I couldn’t take because of court,” Cardi continued.

