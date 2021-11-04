Cardi B Offers to Officiate Kal Penn's Wedding And Make His Actual Dream Come True

Acrylics crossed that the reception will include tiny White Castle burgers and macaroni in a pot: Cardi B has offered to officiate Kal Penn’s upcoming wedding.

Penn, who met his fiancé when the two were working for former President Barack Obama, showed off the efficient multitasking skills he surely used in the White House by coming out and announcing his engagement to his partner of 11 years in a single interview with People last week.

A few days later, the actor tweeted about a dream he had on a flight.

“Cardi B was on my flight to LA,” Penn wrote. “I fell asleep and had a dream that she officiated our wedding on the plane and the three of us walked out of LAX holding hands.”

Cardi B clearly saw the tweet, because after sweetly chastising Penn for not greeting her on the flight, she presented the actor with quite an offer:

“I’m licensed to do that sooo……..let me know,” she tweeted.

Penn responded as most Cardi B fans would, tweeting “holy shit.”

“Let’s do it!” he added. “We’re down if you’re down!”

And it seems she’s game:

I’m down I’ll get my suit https://t.co/MUpALOsLVQ — iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 4, 2021

Can you imagine Cardi B officiating a wedding? “I now pronounce you like, married and shit. Okurrr!”

