What's Hot

Laura Ingraham Will Gobsmack You With This Denial Of Capitol Insurrection

Watch Alleged Carjackers Realize They Can’t Drive Stick

Arizona Democrats Sue To Knock No Labels Party Off The Ballot

Jason Ritter Says Alcoholism Nearly Derailed Relationship With Now-Wife Melanie Lynskey

'It Is Our Job To Fix It': Dem Rep Calls Out Gun-Loving GOP Lawmaker

AWKWARD! 'Daily Show' Guest Host John Leguizamo Imagines Pence's Trump Testimony

Tucker Carlson Makes Disturbing Prediction In Rant Against Gun Control

Trump's Ugly New Boast About Dictators Backfires Spectacularly

I Was A Mom Of 2 And PTA President. Nobody Knew I Was Also Popping 10 Ambien A Day.

Khloe Kardashian Has A Blunt Response For Person Who Asks About Her 'Old Face'

With A Lawsuit, A Black Church Aims To Bring The Proud Boys To An End

Evacuations Ordered After Minnesota Train Carrying Ethanol Derails, Catches Fire

EntertainmentCardi BBaby SharkOffset

Cardi B Announces Voice Role In New 'Baby Shark' Movie

The "Up" rapper will join the cast as a guest star alongside her husband, Offset, and their two children, Kulture and Wave.
Kimberley Richards

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Cardi B and her husband, fellow rapper Offset, have some exciting news to share, doo doo doo doo doo doo.

On Thursday, Cardi B announced on Twitter that she and her family have joined the voice cast as guest stars in the animated film “Baby Shark’s Big Movie!”

The “Up” rapper also revealed that her children, whom she shares with Offset, Kulture and Wave, will also be featured in the movie.

The film will be based on the widely popular “Baby Shark” brand, which skyrocketed to global popularity after the “Baby Shark” song was produced in 2015 by a South Korean brand, the Pinkfong Co.

“Happy to announce that me & my family will be in the BABY SHARKS BIG MOVIE,” Cardi B tweeted Thursday.

Other voice actors in the movie include Ashley Tisdale, Aparna Nancherla, Ego Nwodim, Lance Bass and K-pop band Enhypen.

“Baby Shark’s Big Movie!” will be released by Nickelodeon and Pinkfong, and it will exclusively stream on Paramount+ later this year, a news release stated.

Cardi B and Offset at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12 in Beverly Hills, California.
Cardi B and Offset at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12 in Beverly Hills, California.
Lionel Hahn via Getty Images

Tisdale also celebrated her upcoming animated role on social media.

On Thursday, the actor shared a video on Instagram that combined an older clip of her celebrating her daughter’s Baby Shark-themed party with a more recent clip of her voicing the role of Stariana in a studio.

“I’m so excited to voice this glamorous villain in ‘Baby Shark’s Big Movie!’” she captioned the post.

Tisdale shares daughter Jupiter, 2, with her husband, composer Christopher French.

Go To Homepage
Kimberley Richards - Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community