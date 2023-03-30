Cardi B Announces Voice Role In New 'Baby Shark' Movie

Cardi B and her husband, fellow rapper Offset, have some exciting news to share, doo doo doo doo doo doo.

On Thursday, Cardi B announced on Twitter that she and her family have joined the voice cast as guest stars in the animated film “Baby Shark’s Big Movie!”

The “Up” rapper also revealed that her children, whom she shares with Offset, Kulture and Wave, will also be featured in the movie.

The film will be based on the widely popular “Baby Shark” brand, which skyrocketed to global popularity after the “Baby Shark” song was produced in 2015 by a South Korean brand, the Pinkfong Co.

“Happy to announce that me & my family will be in the BABY SHARKS BIG MOVIE,” Cardi B tweeted Thursday.

Other voice actors in the movie include Ashley Tisdale, Aparna Nancherla, Ego Nwodim, Lance Bass and K-pop band Enhypen.

“Baby Shark’s Big Movie!” will be released by Nickelodeon and Pinkfong, and it will exclusively stream on Paramount+ later this year, a news release stated.

Cardi B and Offset at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12 in Beverly Hills, California. Lionel Hahn via Getty Images

Tisdale also celebrated her upcoming animated role on social media.

On Thursday, the actor shared a video on Instagram that combined an older clip of her celebrating her daughter’s Baby Shark-themed party with a more recent clip of her voicing the role of Stariana in a studio.

“I’m so excited to voice this glamorous villain in ‘Baby Shark’s Big Movie!’” she captioned the post.