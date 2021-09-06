Cardi B And Offset Welcome Second Child In Sweet Photo

Cardi B announced the birth of her second child with husband Offset Monday in a sweet Instagram post showing the couple gazing at their new baby.

She captioned the photo simply, “9/4/21” ― presumably the date the baby was born ― and included dinosaur, blue heart and teddy bear emojis. The “WAP” rapper and Migos member already have a daughter together, 3-year-old Culture. Offset also has three older children from previous relationships.

Cardi B publicly revealed her pregnancy during the 2021 BET Awards in June. During Migos’ “Type S**t” performance, she joined them onstage wearing a custom bodysuit with a mesh cutout showing her belly.

The next day, she thanked fans for their “congrats and well wishes” in an Instagram post featuring an affectionate photo of herself and Offset.

“We listened to each other, communicated, prayed and then God blessed us and our family with another little blessing,” she wrote. “Our home feels so blissful and very busy 😩but we are ready and so happy!!”