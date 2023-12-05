Cardi B And Offset Spark Breakup Rumors, But Some Fans Are Skeptical

LOADING ERROR LOADING

The internet thinks Cardi B and Offset have hit another rough patch in their marriage ― or that they’re in the midst of a publicity stunt.

On Monday, the “Bongos” rapper posted a mysterious message on her Instagram Story that hinted at at trouble.

Advertisement

In screenshots captured by TMZ, Cardi B wrote, “You know when you just out grow relationships.” She followed up in a second post on her Instagram Story, adding, “I’m tired of protecting peoples feelings...I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST!”

Offset posted a clip on his own Instagram Story from the film “Scarface.” The clip features Tony Montana telling a friend, “Hey, fuck you, man! Who put this thing together? Me. That’s who. Who do I trust? Me,” TMZ reports.

The two have also unfollowed one another on Instagram, per People.

Social media users on X (formerly Twitter) sounded off about their theories on what’s going on between the two. Some accused the obscure posts of being a ploy for attention for an upcoming music project.

We all know it’s for publicity they finna drop soon or probably announce Cardi album — Mark🔻 (@quanminajj) December 5, 2023

Advertisement

Offset or Cardi bout to drop a new joint, they can’t fool me pic.twitter.com/aGmS2kvHds — FYVESZN🍀 (@CFCVhktor) December 5, 2023

One of them must have a new project releasing soon. They’ll be back together in 2 weeks — Los (@HashtagLos) December 5, 2023

They gon be back together on Friday December 8th this a PR stunt — ★★★★★ (@NayDaHoodBarb) December 5, 2023

Others theorized that the drama could be a tactic for taking the attention away from Cardi B’s longtime rival Nicki Minaj, who is releasing her highly anticipated album “Pink Friday 2” this week.

Cardi B and Offset have unfollowed one another.



I am so shocked and I whole heartedly believe that this is real and has nothing to do with trying to garner attention during the week of a certain person’s album release. Like at all. pic.twitter.com/pa26oISqSc — Mílagro (@MobzWorld) December 5, 2023

Advertisement

Attention stunt pay it no mind pink Friday out on Friday — playb01cartii (@Txra8) December 5, 2023

Cardi B and Offset tied the knot back in 2017 and share daughter Kulture, 5, and son Wave, 2.

Reps for neither Cardi B nor Offset immediately responded to HuffPost’s requests for comments.

The lyrical duo previously split in 2018 after Offset’s cheating allegations rocked their relationship. The two seemingly patched things up, but just days before their third anniversary, the “Hustlers” star filed for divorce. She later called it off.

“Everybody has issues,” Cardi B said in Vogue‘s January 2020 cover story about her decision to get back with Offset. “I believe in forgiveness. I prayed on it. Me and my husband, we prayed on it. We had priests come to us. And we just came to an understanding like, bro, it’s really us against the world.

“He has my back for everything, I have his back for everything, so when you cheat, you’re betraying the person that has your back the most,” she continued.

Cardi B and Offset reportedly first started dating in January 2017. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Advertisement

The Grammy winner added, “Why would you do that? We have come to a clear understanding. For me, monogamy is the only way. I’ll beat your ass if you cheat on me.”

The pair found themselves embroiled in headlines again over the summer after the Migos bandmate accused the mom-of-two of cheating on him.

Cardi B swiftly shut down the gossip in a Twitter Space conversation in June.

“Listen, don’t pay attention to that country man,” Cardi B said, adding, “that motherfucker spiraling and thinking shit.”

She continued, “Come on, now. I’m fucking Cardi B, n***a. I think sometimes motherfuckers forget I’m Cardi B. If I was giving this pussy to anybody, it would be out. I’m not just anybody.”

Support HuffPost The Stakes Have Never Been Higher At HuffPost, we believe that everyone needs high-quality journalism, but we understand that not everyone can afford to pay for expensive news subscriptions. That is why we are committed to providing deeply reported, carefully fact-checked news that is freely accessible to everyone. Our News, Politics and Culture teams invest time and care working on hard-hitting investigations and researched analyses, along with quick but robust daily takes. Our Life, Health and Shopping desks provide you with well-researched, expert-vetted information you need to live your best life, while HuffPost Personal, Voices and Opinion center real stories from real people. Help keep news free for everyone by giving us as little as $1. Your contribution will go a long way. At HuffPost, we believe that everyone needs high-quality journalism, but we understand that not everyone can afford to pay for expensive news subscriptions. That is why we are committed to providing deeply reported, carefully fact-checked news that is freely accessible to everyone. Help keep news free for everyone by giving us as little as $1. Your contribution will go a long way. As the 2024 presidential race heats up, the very foundations of our democracy are at stake. A vibrant democracy is impossible without well-informed citizens. This is why HuffPost's journalism is free for everyone, not just those who can afford expensive paywalls. We cannot do this without your help. Support our newsroom by contributing as little as $1 a month. As the 2024 presidential race heats up, the very foundations of our democracy are at stake. At HuffPost, we believe that a vibrant democracy is impossible without well-informed citizens. This is why we keep our journalism free for everyone, even as most other newsrooms have retreated behind expensive paywalls. Our newsroom continues to bring you hard-hitting investigations, well-researched analysis and timely takes on one of the most consequential elections in recent history. Reporting on the current political climate is a responsibility we do not take lightly — and we need your help. Support our newsroom by contributing as little as $1 a month.