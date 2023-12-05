Cardi B And Offset Spark Breakup Rumors, But Some Fans Are Skeptical

The internet thinks Cardi B and Offset have hit another rough patch in their marriage ― or that they’re in the midst of a publicity stunt.
On Monday, the “Bongos” rapper posted a mysterious message on her Instagram Story that hinted at at trouble.
In screenshots captured by TMZ, Cardi B wrote, “You know when you just out grow relationships.” She followed up in a second post on her Instagram Story, adding, “I’m tired of protecting peoples feelings...I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST!”
Offset posted a clip on his own Instagram Story from the film “Scarface.” The clip features Tony Montana telling a friend, “Hey, fuck you, man! Who put this thing together? Me. That’s who. Who do I trust? Me,” TMZ reports.
The two have also unfollowed one another on Instagram, per People.
Social media users on X (formerly Twitter) sounded off about their theories on what’s going on between the two. Some accused the obscure posts of being a ploy for attention for an upcoming music project.
Others theorized that the drama could be a tactic for taking the attention away from Cardi B’s longtime rival Nicki Minaj, who is releasing her highly anticipated album “Pink Friday 2” this week.
Cardi B and Offset tied the knot back in 2017 and share daughter Kulture, 5, and son Wave, 2.
Reps for neither Cardi B nor Offset immediately responded to HuffPost’s requests for comments.
The lyrical duo previously split in 2018 after Offset’s cheating allegations rocked their relationship. The two seemingly patched things up, but just days before their third anniversary, the “Hustlers” star filed for divorce. She later called it off.
“Everybody has issues,” Cardi B said in Vogue‘s January 2020 cover story about her decision to get back with Offset. “I believe in forgiveness. I prayed on it. Me and my husband, we prayed on it. We had priests come to us. And we just came to an understanding like, bro, it’s really us against the world.
“He has my back for everything, I have his back for everything, so when you cheat, you’re betraying the person that has your back the most,” she continued.
The Grammy winner added, “Why would you do that? We have come to a clear understanding. For me, monogamy is the only way. I’ll beat your ass if you cheat on me.”
The pair found themselves embroiled in headlines again over the summer after the Migos bandmate accused the mom-of-two of cheating on him.
Cardi B swiftly shut down the gossip in a Twitter Space conversation in June.
“Listen, don’t pay attention to that country man,” Cardi B said, adding, “that motherfucker spiraling and thinking shit.”
She continued, “Come on, now. I’m fucking Cardi B, n***a. I think sometimes motherfuckers forget I’m Cardi B. If I was giving this pussy to anybody, it would be out. I’m not just anybody.”