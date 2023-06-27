Cardi B Denies Husband Offset's Viral Cheating Allegation

Cardi B has no time for accusations of infidelity — particularly from her husband Offset.

The “WAP” rapper hotly denied Offset’s allegation in a since-deleted Instagram story on Monday that his wife “fucked” somebody.

In a Twitter conversation later that day, Cardi used lyrics from Keyshia Cole’s “I Should Have Cheated” to make her point.

“First of all, let me say, you can’t accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of,” Cardi said. “Sing it with me, y’all! And I see that it is easy for you to blame everything on me. Yes, honey! Listen, don’t pay attention to that country man.”

She continued: “Come on now. I’m fucking Cardi B,” suggesting any affair with a “regular-degular-shmegular” partner or with someone “in the industry” would leak out.

Offset was the subject of a cheating rumor himself five years ago. Cardi defended him on social media at the time and said she warned Offset not to “pull that shit again” or “lose” her forever.

Cardi previously accused Offset of cheating, which the Migos rapper seemingly confessed to. Evan Agostini/Invision/Associated Press

“I was partaking in activity that I shouldn’t have been partaking in, and I apologize, for breaking your heart, for breaking our promise, for breaking God’s promise and being a selfish, messed up husband,” Offset said in a video in December 2018.

“When me and my husband got into our issues — you know, he cheated and everything — and I decided to stay with him and work together with him, a lot of people were so mad at me; a lot of women felt disappointed in me,” she told the outlet.

Cardi, who gave birth to their second child in 2021, set some clear boundaries on the subject.