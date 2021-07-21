Cardi B Recounts The Moment She Found Out She Was Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Cardi B recently reflected on the moments she realized she was expecting a second child with her husband, rapper Offset.

During a Tuesday appearance on the live radio app Stationhead, the “WAP” rapper revealed that she started to experience pregnancy symptoms a few weeks before rehearsals for her Grammys performance in March, according to People.

The Bronx rapper said that after dealing with some symptoms that can be common with pregnancy, such as nausea and headaches, she told the Migos rapper: “I think I’m pregnant, bro!”

“We just started laughing like, ‘Lord, we have so much to do,’” Cardi B recalled of their reaction after they confirmed her pregnancy with a test.

Cardi B and Offset share their daughter, Kulture, 3. The rapper is also dad to Jordan, 11; Kalea, 6; and Kody, 6, from previous relationships.

The couple publicly revealed they were expecting a second child together during a Migos performance at the the 2021 BET Awards last month.

Cardi B appeared on stage to perform her verse on the group’s song, “Type S**t,” wearing a custom Dolce & Gabbana bodysuit with a mesh cutout.

The following day, Cardi B posted a photo of herself with Offset, thanking her fans for their well-wishes.

“We listened to each other, communicated, prayed and then God blessed us and our family with another little blessing,” she wrote in that ﻿post’s caption. “Our home feels so blissful and very busy but we are ready and so happy!!”

Cardi B and Offset had more to celebrate last month when they hosted an elaborate fairy-tale-themed third birthday party for Kulture.

The “Up” rapper posted a series of photos from the event, with one post featuring her with Offset and Kulture surrounded by balloons.

“My beautiful baby,” she captioned that post. “I will do anything and everything for you.”