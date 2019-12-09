Cardi B Says Priests Helped Save Her Marriage After Husband Offset Cheated

“When me and my husband got into our issues — you know, he cheated and everything — and I decided to stay with him and work together with him, a lot of people were so mad at me; a lot of women felt disappointed in me,” the entertainer said.

“But it’s real-life shit. If you love somebody and you stop being with them, and you’re depressed and social media is telling you not to talk to that person because he cheated, you’re not really happy on the inside until you have the conversation.”

She added that there’s no way you can make everyone happy, because as soon as she did reunite with Offset, people were “like, how could you? You let all of us down.”

“People that be in marriages for years, when they say till death do us part, they not talking about little arguments like if you leave the fridge open. That’s including everything,” Cardi added.