The Realest Parenting Moments From Cardi B

Taylor Hill via Getty Images The rapper welcomed a baby girl in July.

Cardi B appears to have embraced the good, bad and ugly sides of parenthood.

The rapper, who welcomed a baby girl named Kulture in July, has opened up about her experiences as a mom on social media, in interviews and even while accepting awards.

In honor of her 26th birthday on Thursday, here are some of Cardi B’s realest parenting moments:

When She Empathized With All The Exhausted Parents Out There

When parents say “if you wake the baby up YOU PUTTING HER BACK TO SLEEP😤!” I feel that . — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 14, 2018

My baby don’t sleep😳Night or day 😧 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 25, 2018

The fact that KK was up all night and fell asleep at 8:30am😩😩😩😩😩Me and my mom are beat right now 😴😴 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 31, 2018

When She Got Real About Her Cosmetic Priorities

Ok so if you noticed i changed my nail shape from pointy to square so i won’t hurt my baby. I’m thinking about only changing my pinky nail shape back to pointy so i can take my babies little boogers out🤔 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 31, 2018

When She Nailed The Discomfort Of Pregnancy

Definitely putting my baby in soccer since she loooooveeeee to Kick sooo much 😒😒😒Ommmmggggg .Momma bear wanna sleep — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 9, 2018

My baby been so mean to me 😓😓Like OUCH 😩😩😩 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 16, 2018

When She Summed Up Postpartum Emotions

When She Was Hilariously Honest About Baby Registries

Doing my registry but i wanna add gifts for myself 😩😩😂😂😈😈😈😈my baby think i need this Gucci dress 😎😎😂😂😂let me stop ...Ugh I’m so shleepy😰. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 22, 2018

When She Captured The Sheer Love Of Parenthood

I’m sooo in love with my child ,it makes me wanna cry.I don’t know what i did right for God to bless me with this beautiful,loving baby. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 22, 2018

🤱🏽🤱🏽🤱🏽🤱🏽🤱🏽God i love my baby ❤️❤️❤️Such a innocent beautiful soul . — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 30, 2018

My baby is sooooo yummy❤️🎀I really love this little girl she really is everything . — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 19, 2018

When She Thanked Her Village

When She Took Time For Herself And Her Baby

Sorry guys ,Thank you @BrunoMars for being so supportive and understanding .Your the best ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/ds9HE61i9j — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 27, 2018

When She Lamented Her Unborn Daughter’s Fake-Outs

My baby be moving Soo much and then when i take out my camera to record it will stop😤😤😤🙄🙄🙄 😑😑😑 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) May 6, 2018

When She Opened Up About Her First Weeks As A Mom

When She Stood Up For Working Moms

“It just really bothers me and it disgusts me because I see a lot of women online like, ‘Oh I feel sorry for you, oh your career is over,’” she told the radio show “The Breakfast Club.” “As a woman, why can’t I have both? Why do I gotta choose a career or a baby? Like, why can’t I have both? I want both.”

When She Thanked Her Daughter For Giving Her Strength

She DID that! @iamcardib accepts the first award of the night for #AMAs Favorite Artist - Rap/Hip-Hop. 🎉 pic.twitter.com/t2Hnpv70zn — American Music Awards (@AMAs) October 10, 2018

When She Described The Life-Changing Effect Of Motherhood