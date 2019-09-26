Cardi B Says A Photographer Exposed Himself To Her During A Magazine Shoot

Cardi B revealed in an interview for “Untold Stories of Hip Hop” that a photographer exposed himself to her during a magazine shoot early in her career.

“I will never forget how I went to shoot for this magazine and the photographer, he was trying to get close to me like, ‘Yeah, you want to get in this magazine?’ Then he pulled his dick out,” the rapper told host Angie Martinez, according to a teaser for the show’s upcoming season on the network WE tv.

“I was so fucking mad, and I was just like, ‘This is crazy,’” Cardi added. “I was actually fucking bugging.”

Cardi said she was so angry she ended up walking out of the shoot. When she told the head of the magazine what happened, she said he didn’t really seem to care. The rapper didn’t identify the magazine or the photographer in the clip shared by “Untold Stories of Hip Hop.”

“When I see the Me Too movement, there’s girls from the hood, I know that they went through the same type of treatment,” she added. “They make you feel like you gotta do a certain type of thing for the most bullshit. It happens really every day.”