Cardi B for Congress?

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper revealed her political aspirations in a series of tweets over the weekend.

“I think I want to be a politician,” she wrote in one post.

“I do feel like if I go back to school and focus up I can be part of Congress,” she added in another. “I deadass have sooo much ideas that make sense. I just need a couple of years of school and I can shake the table.”

I think I want to be a politician.I really love government even tho I don’t agree with Goverment — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 12, 2020

Like I was watching War https://t.co/r4gwhTQkHy matter how many weapons a country have you need people ! How are you trying to go against a country and possibly start a war when this country lacks patriotism? I barely see people claiming they LOVE being American. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 12, 2020

I will have to explain a lot so I will have to do a video or a live talking about it ...So imma come back to my last two tweets another day.Imma talk about it another day . — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 12, 2020

I do feel like if I go back to school and focus up I can be part of Congress.I deadass have sooo much ideas that make sense.I just need a couple of years of school and I can shake the table . — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 13, 2020

Cardi, whose birth name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, promised to expand on the idea in a later video or live broadcast.

A run for political office would depend on the outcome of her indictment on felony charges of attempted assault following an August 2018 brawl at a New York City strip club.

In March, Cardi also faced backlash after she admitted to drugging and robbing men during her time working as a stripper, but said it was something she felt she “needed to do to make a living.”

The songwriter has gotten increasingly political on social media in recent months. In August, she recorded this 2020 campaign video with Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who she endorsed in the 2016 election:

Cardi B's nails are juuuust a little different than mine. Our views on the issues are pretty similar. pic.twitter.com/PhA2wXnkpy — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 15, 2019

She’s also repeatedly used Twitter to call out President Donald Trump, criticizing his escalation with Iran earlier this month:

Naaaaa these memes are fuckin 😅😅 😩but shit ain’t no joke ! Specially being from New York .Its sad this man is putting Americans live in danger.Dumbest move Trump did till date ...I’m filing for my Nigerian citizenship. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 3, 2020

Last January, she called out Trump over the partial government shutdown with this viral vent on Instagram: