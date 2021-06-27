Cardi B Reveals Pregnancy During Migos Performance At 2021 BET Awards

Congrats are in order for Cardi B and Offset.

During Migos’ performance of “Type S**t” at the 2021 BET Awards, the Bronx rapper took the stage to perform her verse on the group’s song donning a jewel-encrusted custom Dolce & Gabbana bodysuit with a mesh cutout revealing her baby bump.

Bennett Raglin via Getty Images Cardi B (second from left) and (left to right) Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff of Migos perform onstage at the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27 in Los Angeles.

Simultaneously, a photo was posted to her Instagram confirming the news, captioned “#2.” Her husband and Migos member Offset was tagged in the photo.

The hip-hop couple had their first child, Kulture Kiari Cephus, in 2018. She didn’t reveal how many months they’d been expecting.

Black Twitter responded to the news, noting that she had taken a break from social media.

CARDI B IS PREGNANT! What did I miss? Is this a baby bump reveal #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/hKlbytGuoZ — TheLimitDoesNotExist (@sylviamphofe) June 28, 2021

WAIT Cardi B popped out pregnant 😭😭😭😭 Her social media break makes so much sense omg #BETAwards — Pusha Bi. (@BiancaEnRogue) June 28, 2021

Way to announce you’re pregnant Cardi B 🔥 #betawards2021 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) June 28, 2021