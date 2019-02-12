Cardi B Rails Against People Who Say She Didn't Deserve Grammy

Cardi B on Monday blasted people who say she was undeserving of her Grammy Award.

The 26-year-old performer, whose “Invasion of Privacy” won for best rap album, hotly rejected the criticism of unnamed detractors in a video she posted before deleting her Instagram. (An entertainment news account saved the clip.)

“I’m sick of this shit,” she said angrily. “I worked hard for my motherfucking album.”

Cardi B reveals that she does not support BET’s aim at Nicki Minaj and defends herself from haters discrediting her #GRAMMYs win. pic.twitter.com/ZA1nKoiuUO — Music News Facts (@musicnewsfact) February 11, 2019

She railed against the fickle nature of award recognition, noting that she lost at year’s Grammys and it was treated by many as an injustice.

“I remember last year when I didn’t win for ‘Bodak Yellow,’ everybody was like, ‘Cardi got snubbed, Cardi got snubbed.’ Now this year’s a fucking problem?”

Cardi B recounted her new album’s chart success and how she overcame the challenges of being pregnant to make it.