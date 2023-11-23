Cardi B Reacts To Body-Shamer Who Criticized Her Post-Surgery Gym Videos

Cardi B blasted a social media user who condemned her for posting a workout video and “acting like” she exercises after undergoing cosmetic alterations.
“I hate influencers who do this get all the surgery acting like they really be in the gym when really if they gain more weight they will just get surgery again smh,” the commenter tweeted on Tuesday.
In the clip uploaded by Cardi, the “Bongos” musician, 31, is seen in a gym showing off her curves in a pair of skin-tight green leggings.
Cardi quickly responded to the critic less than an hour later to explain that she has to “maintain” her physique despite her procedures.
“How vocal have I been about my procedures??? The thing is I don’t gain weight much so I’m trying to gain MUSCLE cuz it’s hard for me to maintain fat. Also there’s this thing called visceral fat…It’s fat that grows under the muscle and you can’t lipo it only thing you can do is work it out!” she wrote back.
The “Hustlers” star added: “THATS WHY YOU SEE POUCHES ON LIPO GIRLS. YOU HAVE TO MAINTAIN IT!”.
Cardi’s fans stepped in to defend the New York rapper in her comments section.
Visceral fat can be challenging to remove as it “lies out of reach, beneath the firm abdominal wall,” according to Harvard Medical School.
Cardi hasn’t shied away from getting candid about her multiple cosmetic procedures, including teeth veneers, butt injections, a nose job and a breast augmentation after the birth of her daughter, Kulture.
Appearing in Interview’s March 2021 cover story, the former reality star opened up about feeling “so vindicated” after going under the knife.
“Even when I was 18 and became a dancer, I had enough money to afford to buy boobs, so every insecurity that I felt about my breasts was gone,” she shared. “When I was 20, I went to the urban strip club, and in the urban strip clubs, you had to have a big butt. So I felt insecure about that. It took me back to high school. So I got my ass done. And then I felt super confident.”
But the star also issued a stern warning to her fans about the dangers of surgery while previously discussing the “crazy process” she went through to remove the illegal silicone shots that she got in a basement in 2014.
“In August I got surgery and I removed 95% of my biopolymers... if you don’t know what it is, it’s ass shots. It was a really crazy process,” Cardi B said last year.
She added: “All I’m going to say is that if you’re young, if you’re 19, 20, 21, and sometimes you’re too skinny, and you be like, ‘OMG I don’t have enough fat to put in my ass,’ so you result to ass shots, DON’T!”