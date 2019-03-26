Cardi B Says She Drugged, Robbed Men As A Stripper

Cardi B may have gone too far in describing the lengths she went to for financial survival.
In an Instagram Live video posted over the weekend, the Grammy-winning rapper said she drugged and robbed men when she worked as a stripper, according to outlets.
Defending the job as a means of getting by, the “Bodak Yellow” performer said angrily: “I had to go strip, I had to go, ‘Oh yeah, you want to fuck me? Yeah yeah yeah, let’s go back to this hotel,’ and I drugged n*****s up and I robbed them. That’s what I used to do.”
The remarks prompted fierce backlash on social media. Some noted that she may have incriminated herself. Others said the behavior was all in the past.
But the shocking admissions may also be just bluster. Her publicity agency did not immediately return a HuffPost request for comment.
Cardi B did post a tweet noting that she’s the “bitch they love to hate” after the video spread, but it’s unclear whether her remark was related to her comments.
Kicking back at critics whom she says have questioned how hard she worked has become commonplace for Cardi B, even as she ascended to the top of the hiphop world.
She defended her pursuit to trademark her catchphrase “okurrr,” saying it was her right to make as much money as she could off it.
Last week it was announced that the Bronx-born rapper would make her film debut in a movie about ex-strippers swindling their Wall Street clients.