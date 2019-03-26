Cardi B Says She Drugged, Robbed Men As A Stripper

Cardi B may have gone too far in describing the lengths she went to for financial survival.

In an Instagram Live video posted over the weekend, the Grammy-winning rapper said she drugged and robbed men when she worked as a stripper, according to outlets.

Defending the job as a means of getting by, the “Bodak Yellow” performer said angrily: “I had to go strip, I had to go, ‘Oh yeah, you want to fuck me? Yeah yeah yeah, let’s go back to this hotel,’ and I drugged n*****s up and I robbed them. That’s what I used to do.”

Cardi B is a EVIL WOMAN AND IS A DISGRACE TO HUMANITY,HOW DARE YOU RAPE ANYONE THEN CRY FOR SYMPATHY #SurvivingCardiB pic.twitter.com/xzL8lMF5vV — darronable._ (@darronable) March 24, 2019

The remarks prompted fierce backlash on social media. Some noted that she may have incriminated herself. Others said the behavior was all in the past.

But the shocking admissions may also be just bluster. Her publicity agency did not immediately return a HuffPost request for comment.

Cardi B did post a tweet noting that she’s the “bitch they love to hate” after the video spread, but it’s unclear whether her remark was related to her comments.

IM THAT BITCH THEY LOVE TO HATE,IM THAT BITCH THEY HATE TO LOVE ❤️ 😝and I love it 😍🥰🥰 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 26, 2019

Kicking back at critics whom she says have questioned how hard she worked has become commonplace for Cardi B, even as she ascended to the top of the hiphop world.

She defended her pursuit to trademark her catchphrase “okurrr,” saying it was her right to make as much money as she could off it.