Cardi B Responds To Fan Who Said She Isn't A Good Role Model

Don’t tell Cardi B that she can’t speak her mind.

The rapper had words for a fan on Twitter Saturday after the follower said that Cardi B wasn’t a good role model. The comments were in response to Cardi tweeting “I’m just nasty like that.”

“I love you ALOT but I don’t agree with the messages you’ve been sending us young girls,” the fan tweeted at the rapper. “So many of us look at you as a role model and that should send a very loud message.”

Cardi B thoughtfully responded to the criticism in a tweet.

“For these past two years I been watching what I say and I haven’t been myself. I been feeling [trapped] and sad cause it’s not ME but everybody tell me to be it for me to be this ‘role model’ and guess what? People still spit my past right in my face so for now imma be my old self again,” she said.

The rapper’s honest tweet earned praise from many of her followers.

Recently, the rapper apologized for past comments on a recently resurfaced, years-old Instagram Live clip in which she admitted to drugging and robbing men when she worked as a stripper.

The comments immediately caused an intense backlash against the 26-year-old entertainer.

Cardi B said it was something she “needed to do to make a living” at the time and said that she had “a past that I can’t change we all do.”

“I never claim to be perfect or come from a perfect world [with] a perfect past,” she wrote. “I always speak my truth I always own my shit.”

The rapper is currently filming a movie with Jennifer Lopez, called “Hustlers,” about about a group of former strippers who swindle their rich Wall Street clients.