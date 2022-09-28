Cardi B Says ‘Stupid Decisions’ Caused Her To Lose Multimillion-Dollar Call Of Duty Deal

Cardi B appears to have some regrets.

On Tuesday night, the “Money” rapper admitted that she fumbled an opportunity for an eight-figure deal with the Call of Duty franchise due to legal troubles from her recent assault case.

“My stupid decisions from the past caused me to miss out on money now,” she wrote on Twitter. “I had a multi-million dollar Call of Duty deal on the table that I couldn’t take because of court.”

She added a cautionary tale to her message, telling her followers: “Guys think twice about those quick decisions! Lesson learned.”

Earlier this month, Cardi resolved a yearslong criminal case stemming from a pair of brawls at New York City strip clubs by pleading guilty in a deal that requires her to perform 15 days of community service.

She also revealed that the collaboration would have included her becoming a character in the first-person shooter game, but her court case prevented her from making it to an essential photo shoot for the deal.

When a fan pressed the Grammy-winning rapper to renegotiate the partnership, she replied, explaining what ultimately ended the opportunity: “I couldn’t make it cause of court couple weeks ago … I wasn’t able to do the shoot on time.”

Over the years, Call of Duty has raked up quite an impressive roster of hip-hop collaborations in the game’s universe.

In 2010’s Call of Duty: Black Ops, Ice Cube appeared as the character Joseph Bowman, and Eminem’s 2013 song “Survival” premiered in the multiplayer trailer for Call of Duty: Ghosts.