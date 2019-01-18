ENTERTAINMENT

Cardi B's Trashing Of Donald Trump For The Shutdown Is Now A Banging Song

Set to "Bodak Yellow."

Could this become the anthem of the ongoing partial government shutdown?

Cardi B’s viral vent at President Donald Trump has been remixed to one of her hits, “Bodak Yellow.” Andrew Rose Gregory, part of The Gregory Brothers, shared the spoof song to Twitter on Thursday:

Compare it with the original here:

And check out some of The Gregory Brothers’ earlier creative efforts here:

