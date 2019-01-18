Could this become the anthem of the ongoing partial government shutdown?

Cardi B’s viral vent at President Donald Trump has been remixed to one of her hits, “Bodak Yellow.” Andrew Rose Gregory, part of The Gregory Brothers, shared the spoof song to Twitter on Thursday:

made it a song pic.twitter.com/pg76z3XVe8 — Andrew Rose Gregory (@arosegregory) January 17, 2019

Compare it with the original here:

