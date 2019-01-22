Cardi B Slams Conservative Who Slut-Shamed Rapper's 'Twerk' Video: 'NO Still Means NO'

Cardi B defended her “Twerk” video to a Daily Caller employee on Twitter, clapping back to say that the visuals say “to women that I can wear and not wear what ever I want” and “NO still means NO.”

On Sunday, Daily Caller video columnist Stephanie Hamill tweeted about the music video for the song “Twerk” by City Girls featuring Cardi B, which dropped last week. Hamill’s initial tweet included a clip of the video where many scantily clad women are twerking.

“In the era of #MeToo how exactly does this empower women?” asked Hamill, before imploring leftists and Cardi B to chime in.

Considering Cardi’s recent response to conservative commentator Tomi Lahren wherein she told Lahren that she would “dog walk” her if she didn’t leave Cardi alone, it’s not surprising that the rapper answered Hamill’s call.

The 26-year-old told Hamill that the video was about women having agency over their bodies and asked if Hamill personally thinks that twerking half-naked means she deserves to get “raped and molested.”

It says to women that I can wear and not wear what ever I want. do w.e I want and that NO still means NO. So Stephanie chime in..If I twerk and be half naked does that mean I deserve to get raped and molested ? I want to know what a conservative woman like you thinks 🤔 https://t.co/8UBQQzO6jK — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 22, 2019

Hamill responded by saying that she agrees that “no means no, no matter what” but that she believes the video sexually objectifies women, and that “hurts all women & the cause.”

“We’re not sex objects!” said Hamill, who also added that perhaps she’s just a hater because she can’t twerk. She also asked for Cardi to come on her show and debate.

But this video, & others like this sexually objectify women. I think this hurts all women & the cause. We're not sex OBJECTS! Clearly we see things differently, (maybe I'm just a hater bc I can't Twerk 🤣) Come on my show, debate me! https://t.co/TaqAiF9Jmv — Stephanie Hamill (@STEPHMHAMILL) January 22, 2019

Minutes after her first tweet, Cardi doubled down on her previous thoughts about the current administration and addressed the conservatives who have been “harassing me and telling me the most disgusting things these past few days.”

“Listen I’m not telling ya to turn liberal all I’m saying is to admit that your president is fuckin up this country right now! Liberal or conservative we all suffer as citizens,” she wrote.

All these conservatives been harassing me and telling me the most disgusting things these past few days.Listen I’m not telling ya to turn liberal all I’m saying is to admit that your president is fuckin up this country right now! Liberal or conservative we ALL suffer as citizens. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 22, 2019