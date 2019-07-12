Cardi B has zero time for men openly underestimating her abilities ― particularly fellow rapper Jermaine Dupri.

During a Thursday segment on “People Now,” Dupri said he doesn’t have a favorite current female rapper because he feels like “they’re all rapping about the same thing.”

“For me, it’s like strippers rapping. As far as rap goes, I’m not getting who is the best rapper,” Dupri added. “I’m getting like, oh, OK, you got a story about you dancing in the club, you got a story about you dancing in the club, you got a story about you dancing in the club. OK, alright.”

Cardi, a former stripper herself, understandably did not agree with Dupri’s controversial comments.

“There’s a lot of female rappers that be rappin’ their asses off and don’t be talking about their pussy and don’t be talking about you know getting down and dirty, and y’all don’t be supporting them,” she said in a Twitter post later Thursday. “Y’all don’t be supporting them and they be mad dope.”

She also explained that she raps about her body because “my pussy” is “my best friend,” but also because that’s what people seem to want to hear.

“It seems like that’s what people want to hear. I ain’t even gonna front,” Cardi said. “Because let me tell you something — when I did ‘Be Careful’ people was talking mad shit in the beginning like, ‘What the fuck is this? This is not what I expected, I expected this, I expected that.’ So I was like, if that’s what people are trying to hear then it’s alright I’mma start rapping about my pussy again.”

Watch Dupri’s comments on “People Now” below.

Cardi shouted out some awesome female rappers in an Instagram video posted later that night. She told her fans and followers to listen to and support other female rappers like Tierra Whack, Kamaiyah, Rapsody and Oranicuhh.

“I feel like we need to put these girls more in magazines … radio, DJs, y’all need to hear these girls, y’all need to play their music on the radio,” she said. “My fans: I want you to hear these girls ’cause these girls can rap they motherfucking asses off and we need to support them.”

People on Twitter were not happy with Dupri either. Many pointed out that his comments were sexist and simply wrong.

“There’s PLENTY of female lyricists that rap at high levels, always has been, but sex sells more than talent and intellect combined sooooo what you gone do about that, hmm?” one Twitter user wrote.

Another added that Dupri’s comments highlighted a sexist double standard since “a majority of the male rappers out right now are rapping about nothing but sex, money, and drugs.”

Scroll below to see more reactions to Dupri’s comments.

LMFAOOO @ Jermaine Dupri ignorant ass comment of female rappers only rapping bout the same thing when male rappers have rapped about money sex & drugs FOR YEARS. Oh the double standard. Anyways 8 female rappers have charted on BBH100 so far, the most in any year💁🏽‍♀️ — rojelio (@rojelioooo) July 12, 2019

Male rappers have been rapping like that for years...years!!! Women rappers start coming up now he wanna be vocal. Jermaine Dupri betta sit his ass down. pic.twitter.com/OGORASpFox — Chloe (@GlowySweetFab) July 12, 2019

Jermaine Dupri really had the nerve to sit and say that female rappers rap about the same thing when a majority of the male rappers out right now are rapping about nothing but sex, money, and drugs pic.twitter.com/c1YSlAFuF6 — Kayla Taylor (@kaylamofff) July 12, 2019

Jermaine Dupri’s statement just speaks to male rappers not viewing women as peers. He’s lumped all the women in the industry together labeled them as strippers and went ahead bout his business — Bernadette🌺 (@baileyayanna) July 12, 2019

Now @jermainedupri you been in this game for way too long to act like you don’t know how shit works. Lol There’s PLENTY of female lyricists that rap at high levels, always has been, but sex sells more than talent and intellect combined sooooo what you gone do about that, hmm? pic.twitter.com/IRsog46AEc — GIFTED MOTHAFUCKIN GAB (@Gifted_Gab) July 11, 2019

Jermaine Dupri is out of touch.



No way he sat with a straight face and said “women are ALL rapping about the same thing“ and that he’s tired of the “ strip club rap” .. yet have no knowledge of Rapsody, NoName, Tierra Whack, Dreezy, 3DNatee, Nezi, and more. — Tro’juan (@Trojuan_) July 12, 2019

Tierra Whack sounds nothing like Meg Thee Stallion. Meg sounds nothing like Dreezy. Dreezy sounds nothing like Kash Doll. Kash Doll sounds nothing like Coi Leray. So, I’m confused by Jermaine.🤨 Also, are we going to forget that a lot of male rappers rap about the same stuff too? pic.twitter.com/G6l1joUlqr — Isha Thorpe (@IshaThorpe) July 12, 2019