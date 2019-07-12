Cardi B has zero time for men openly underestimating her abilities ― particularly fellow rapper Jermaine Dupri.
During a Thursday segment on “People Now,” Dupri said he doesn’t have a favorite current female rapper because he feels like “they’re all rapping about the same thing.”
“For me, it’s like strippers rapping. As far as rap goes, I’m not getting who is the best rapper,” Dupri added. “I’m getting like, oh, OK, you got a story about you dancing in the club, you got a story about you dancing in the club, you got a story about you dancing in the club. OK, alright.”
Cardi, a former stripper herself, understandably did not agree with Dupri’s controversial comments.
“There’s a lot of female rappers that be rappin’ their asses off and don’t be talking about their pussy and don’t be talking about you know getting down and dirty, and y’all don’t be supporting them,” she said in a Twitter post later Thursday. “Y’all don’t be supporting them and they be mad dope.”
She also explained that she raps about her body because “my pussy” is “my best friend,” but also because that’s what people seem to want to hear.
“It seems like that’s what people want to hear. I ain’t even gonna front,” Cardi said. “Because let me tell you something — when I did ‘Be Careful’ people was talking mad shit in the beginning like, ‘What the fuck is this? This is not what I expected, I expected this, I expected that.’ So I was like, if that’s what people are trying to hear then it’s alright I’mma start rapping about my pussy again.”
Cardi shouted out some awesome female rappers in an Instagram video posted later that night. She told her fans and followers to listen to and support other female rappers like Tierra Whack, Kamaiyah, Rapsody and Oranicuhh.
“I feel like we need to put these girls more in magazines … radio, DJs, y’all need to hear these girls, y’all need to play their music on the radio,” she said. “My fans: I want you to hear these girls ’cause these girls can rap they motherfucking asses off and we need to support them.”
People on Twitter were not happy with Dupri either. Many pointed out that his comments were sexist and simply wrong.
“There’s PLENTY of female lyricists that rap at high levels, always has been, but sex sells more than talent and intellect combined sooooo what you gone do about that, hmm?” one Twitter user wrote.
Another added that Dupri’s comments highlighted a sexist double standard since “a majority of the male rappers out right now are rapping about nothing but sex, money, and drugs.”
