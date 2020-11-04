Cardi B Goes Viral For Her Election Night Stress Reducer

Cardi B wasn’t rapping during election night on Tuesday. She was smoking.

The “WAP” hip-hop star posted an Instagram video of her puffing on three cigarettes at once. The video quickly racked up more than 10 million views.

“How these elections got me watching these states turn red 😒😒😒😒,” she wrote in the caption.

Cardi B, a progressive politics enthusiast who’s expressed interest in running for office, has spoken out against President Donald Trump in the past.

In an August interview, she told then-presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, “I just want Trump out. His mouth gets us in trouble so much.”

“I don’t want someone to lie to me and tell me that it’s OK not to wear a mask, that everything is going to be OK,” she said, referring to how Trump has downplayed the coronavirus pandemic. “I want a president to tell me what the steps are for us to get better.”

Since millions of votes still have yet to be counted in the race between Biden and Trump, the rapper will just have to stress out like the rest of us.

Prince Williams via Getty Images Cardi B couldn't take the stress of watching states turn red on election night.

