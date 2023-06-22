Cardi B Slams Billionaire's Stepson For Attending Blink-182 Concert During Sub Search

Cardi B had some unflinching thoughts about the missing OceanGate submersible.

The “WAP” rapper spoke out about Brian Szasz, who attended a Blink-182 concert while the U.S. Coast Guard continued its frantic search for his wealthy stepfather, Hamish Harding, and the other four people onboard the Titan submersible that vanished Sunday.

“People was like, ‘Um, well, what is he supposed to do, be sad at the house? Is he supposed to go look for him himself?’” Cardi B said on Instagram Tuesday. “Yes. You supposed to be at the house sad. You supposed to be crying for me, you supposed to be right next to the phone waiting to hear any updates about me.”

“Isn’t it sad that you a whole fucking billionaire and nobody gives a fuck about you?” Cardi B continued. “Like, you missing, and motherfuckers is ready to shake dicks at concerts. That’s crazy. I’d rather be broke. I’d rather be broke and poor but knowing that I’m loved.”

The Titan lost communication with its surface vessel an hour and 45 minutes after descending, according to the Coast Guard. The passengers hoped to see the Titanic wreckage 2.5 miles below the surface, which was found decades ago 350 nautical miles off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

The Titan submersible remains missing and was expected to run out of oxygen on Thursday.

The submersible ran out of oxygen Thursday morning. Ocean Gate / Handout/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Szasz became the subject of social media attention after he posted a selfie Monday from San Diego and reportedly wrote, “It might be distasteful being here but my family would want me to be at the blink-182 show as it’s my favorite band and music helps me in difficult times.”

The 37-year-old, who also reportedly responded to an OnlyFans model while authorities continued the search for his stepfather, publicly responded to Cardi B’s criticism on Twitter.

He had some choice words for the rapper before deleting his account entirely.

“What a pos trashy celeb,” Szasz tweeted Wednesday, per Complex. “Cardi B trying to get clout off me and my families suffering. I went to a Blink 182 concert for coping rather than sitting at home and watching the news. Shame on you Cardi get some class!”

The time-sensitive search, meanwhile, delivered a significant update Wednesday as Coast Guard officials announced a Canadian aircraft “detected underwater noises” potentially caused by the Titan crew banging on its hull.

“This whole situation is a fucking nightmare,” said Szasz in an Instagram video Wednesday, per People. “Especially what Hamish is going through down there. It is just fucking god awful. I really appreciate the love and support. Haven’t slept in days.”

“It’s not about me,” he continued in reference to the social media backlash he’s received this week. “Obviously just worried about my mom and the situation so I’m not rocking out or whatever they’re trying to accuse me of doing.”